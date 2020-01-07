Milley: We'll someday provide evidence of an upcoming Iranian attack

Loading...

Finally, the head of the joint chiefs of staff will disclose the evidence showing that Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was planning an upcoming attack on U.S. forces – but he didn’t say when.

“I will be happy when the right time comes before the right committees and everyone else, through history and everyone – I will stand by the intelligence that I have seen – that was imperative, it was imminent and it was very, very clear in scope, scope, “Army General Mark Milley told reporters on Monday.

US officials have repeatedly alleged that Soleimani, the former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was in the final stages of the conspiracy to kill US troops when he was killed in an American airstrike. However, no official has provided evidence that the murder of Soleimani saved American lives.

The topic summed up the Department of Defense’s credibility, which was hampered by military officials’ consistent, overly optimistic assessments of progress in Iraq and Afghanistan, particularly after the Washington Post published the “Afghanistan Papers,” in which senior US officials Officials were privately admitted that the military’s strategy did not work in Afghanistan.

National security advisor Robert O’Brien declined to say last week what evidence the Trump administration has that Soleimani was planning such attacks.

“As for the information about his plans and goals, I won’t go into it here yet,” O’Brien replied to a question from Task & Purpose on January 3rd. At some point we can discuss it, but I can’t discuss it at the moment. “

Milley argued that any doubt about the US government’s allegation of killing Soleimani was unfounded.

“I know a lot of people are out there – I’ve seen words like, oh, the information was razor-thin,” Milley said Monday. “Very, very few people saw this message.”

“Did it say exactly who, what, when, where? No,” Milley continued. “But he was planning, coordinating, and synchronizing significant combat operations against US forces in the region, and it was imminent.”

However, the Trump administration still has to prove that Soleimani would command its armed forces to attack US troops. More recently, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked on Tuesday “how imminent” the alleged attacks are.

Pompeo gave an extensive answer that didn’t really answer the question. Instead, he told how Soleimani’s actions that led to a “massacre in Syria” trampled on Iraq and the sovereignty of Lebanon.

“And then we would watch him continue the terror campaign in the region,” said Pompeo at a press conference by the State Department. “We know what happened in December at the end of last year and what ultimately resulted in the death of an American, so if you are looking for an upcoming strike, look no further than the days leading up to the strike led against Soleimani. “

“Then you have, in addition to that, what we could clearly see, continued efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build a network of campaigning activities that could potentially result in the deaths of many more Americans,” he continued. “” It was the right decision. We did it right. The Department of Defense has done an excellent job. “