Milley: Iranian missiles should kill US troops in Iraq

THE PENTAGON – The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff denies speculation that the Iranians tried not to kill US troops during their recent missile attacks on two bases in Iraq.

The rocket attacks on Al-Asad Airbase or Irbil have not injured any US troops. Some U.S. and European government officials have told Reuters that they believe the Iranians have deliberately avoided hitting barracks and other buildings that house American soldiers.

But army general Mark Milley said on Wednesday that Iran, according to its “personal assessment”, intended to kill US troops.

Of the 16 short-range Iranian ballistic missiles, 11 of which were launched at Al-Assad, Milley told reporters in the Pentagon.

“The impact points were close enough to personnel and equipment and so on and so on. I think based on what I saw and what I knew they were trying to do structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and planes and Kill personnel, “said Milley.

It is not possible to determine whether the missile Irbil hit claimed American victims because “it is only a round; there is insufficient data to be certain,” said Milley.

He quickly added that professional intelligence analysts would use the data to assess whether the Iranians wanted to kill US troops.

“The intent has to do with reading someone’s mind: what he wanted to do,” said Mlley. “I can only tell you that you actually ended up at certain points in a populous camp and did certain damage and there were no casualties. Why, in my estimation, there were no casualties from what I know now; “It has more to do with the countermeasures that our armed forces use against their intentions.”

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper also tried to dispel claims that the Iraqi government had warned the US military of the attacks, and this is one reason why American troops have not been killed.

In fact, the US military tried to educate the Iraqis about the attack, not the other way around, Esper claimed.

“We were up to date in the sense that our warning systems and all of these things were activated and monitored and were able to warn us sufficiently,” Esper told reporters.

The U.S. military’s early warning system helped prevent US troops from being killed in Iranian missile attacks, Milley said.

When asked whether the US troops could have been killed by the Iranian missiles without the early warning system, Milley replied, “I think that’s a reasonable conclusion.”

