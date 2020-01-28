Miller, Demko led Canucks to the ninth consecutive home win, defeating Blues

VANCOUVER – J.T. Miller scored a few goals from the second period when the Vancouver Canucks fight back from an early deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Monday-evening.

Bo Horvat also scored in an empty net for the Canucks (28-18-4) who won for the 12th time in 15 games and extended their home-winning series to nine games. Jake Virtanen and Chris Tanev each had two assists.

Zach Sanford scored for the Blues (30-12-8), which saw their win-free streak extend to three games (0-2-1).

Miller has 48 points this season (19 goals, 29 assists) in 50 matches. That is better than the 47 points, including 13 goals, which he had in 75 games with Tampa Bay last year.

Vancouver goalkeeper Thatcher Demko, who made his second straight start and fourth in the last 20 games, stopped 36 shots.

St. Louis goalkeeper Jake Allen made 22 saves.

The Canucks remain first in the Pacific Division with 60 points, three more than Edmonton, Calgary, Arizona and Vegas.

Defending Stanley Cup champion Blues leads the Western Conference with 68 points.

With the Blues looking for the tying goal in the third period, Demko made a huge left shot on Jaden Schwartz. He later blocked Sanford on the short side.

Miller’s first goal brought the match 1-1 to 2:16 of the second. Virtanen won a puck fight along the boards and then went over to Tanev, who led an open Miller into the slot machine before fending off a low, hard shot.

Vancouver went 2-1 at 11:12 on a 3-on-1 break. Elias Pettersson carried the puck to the St. Louis zone, pushed the puck to Virtanen, who then continued to Miller. He scored from the face-off circle.

The Blues benefited from a turnover to open the score at 3:06 of the first period after rookie defender Quinn Hughes coughed up the puck in his own zone. David Perron took it, shot behind the net and then went on to Sanford, who scored his fifth of the season.

Vancouver had a few good chances to tie the game. Horvat forced a turnover, then had an escape but was stopped by Allen. Virtanen buzzed the crowd after ringing a shot from the pole.

COMMENTS: The Rogers Arena crowd gave a standing ovation and players hit the ice with their sticks during a first game interruption in honor of NBA star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. … The Canucks’ Antoine Roussel played in his 500th NHL game. … There were 18 scouts present. … With Hughes in the NHL All-Star game, the Canucks become the first team in the expansion era to have a rookie in three consecutive all-star games. … Defenseman Colton Parayko returned to the St. Louis line-up after missing seven games with an upper body injury. … The Blues announced on Monday that they had renounced Troy Brouwer, who had one goal in 10 games.