Millennial Money: you are an online fraud target

Millennials grew up online. From making their first screen names with America Online in the 90s and browsing in chat rooms, to using HTML to customize their Myspace pages in high school, and now compiling their Instagram feeds, navigating the internet is a second nature for these digital natives.

But this always online generation can be uniquely positioned as the target of internet fraud.

Millennials report 25% more likely to lose money on fraud than those over 40, according to a October 2019 report by the Federal Trade Commission. The report also found this age group:

Had twice as much chance of becoming a victim of shopping fraud.

Reported that it was surpassed in larger numbers by companies and debt relief.

77% were more likely than older consumers to report that they lost money on a scam that started via email.

Although millennials report this type of fraud more often, the tools for preventing and remedying such scams apply to consumers of all ages.

BE SKEPTICAL ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA SHOPPING

It has become its own meme: “What it looks like online versus what you get when it arrives.” That dress or pair of sneakers can look good online, but when it arrives, you notice that the dress looks like a saucer and the sneakers are held together with hot glue.

Millennials report twice as much chance of losing money on items that are different from what they had expected or never appear, compared to people over 40. This all too common case may seem like the cost of doing business online, but it is actually a form of fraud when shopping online.

Misleading ads in social media and online store feeds alone can be blamed for more frequent reports of store fraud, says Charity Lacey, vice president of communications at Identity Theft Resource Center, a non-profit organization that helps consumers restore their identity theft.

Lacey warns consumers to be careful before buying items from an unknown company that they come across online, especially if it seems like they are only selling one or a handful of products, as that may be a warning signal from a scam company. “I would compare this to the man with the trench coat who sells watches and gold chains,” Lacey says.

What you can do: research a company before you buy online. Use caution if the company does not have an online address, has a clear return policy, and only sells the one item that you have advertised.

Use a credit card when shopping online, advises Lisa Schifferle, staff lawyer at the FTC. That way, if you encounter fraud, you can take advantage of protection under the Fair Credit Billing Act, which can help you get a reimbursement.

Report the fraud to your credit card company and file a complaint with the FTC as soon as you think there is a problem, says Schifferle. Before contacting the issuer of your card, collect information about the transaction, including the purchase amount, the name of the supplier and the transaction date. This information must be on your billing statement. You can also request a new credit card number to protect yourself.

BEWARE OF WORKING CAMS

The saying “you have to spend money to make money” should not apply to a job opening, but that is precisely the trick of some scammers.

The fake company offers a business opportunity, such as a job at home, but says you have to pay a fee in advance for training or other work-related material. Then the job never becomes reality and your money is gone.

What you can do: be wary of any organization that asks you to pay for training or a job that seems too good to be true. Report scam to the FTC.

DOUBT DEBT OFFERS

Millennials are notoriously debt-saddled, so it is not surprising that this generation also reports more cases of falling victim to debt relief. Millennials even reported 86% more likely to lose money on debt scams compared to those over 40.

Some scams work by having you pay a fee in advance for their services – and then never deliver on their promise. Know that it is illegal for a company to charge upfront costs in this way.

Beware of companies that offer debt assistance that seems too good to be true. “If (the company) promises to get rid of all your debts, or if they say you shouldn’t talk to your creditors, those are red flags,” says Schifferle.

What you can do: report debt relief incidents to your state attorney general.

Talk to a non-profit credit consultancy for debt assistance. These organizations offer free financial advice and can help you find legitimate ways to make your debts more manageable.

This column was provided to The Associated Press through the personal finance website NerdWallet. Sean Pyles is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @seanpyles.

NerdWallet: paying off debts: tools and tips http://bit.ly/nerdwallet-debt-payoff-tips

FTC complaints assistant https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1

Attorneys General https://www.usa.gov/state-attorney-general

Sean Pyles Of Nerdwallet, The Associated Press