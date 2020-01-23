Millennial baby reflects on growth in the 2000s and discusses plans for the future

Updated: 1:42 p.m. EST Jan 23, 2020

Twenty years ago, Kala Kumar entered the millennium with a new son who arrived with all the history. At 1:44 a.m. on January 1, 2000, Kala gave birth to Nathan Kumar, who became the first baby of the millennium of New Hampshire. Nathan is no longer so small. He is now a second year student at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute and is studying mechanical engineering. He hopes to use his diploma and his love of cars to someday work at Tesla as a mechanic. Watch the video above to see the whole story.

Watch the video above to see the full story.

