Milla Jovovich gives birth, welcomes third child after abortion

The “Resident Evil” star, 44, welcomed her third child with husband Paul W. S. Anderson, Us Weekly reported. Jovovich announced on Instagram on Saturday that the birth of her daughter was imminent.

“The expiration date is tomorrow, so ready to go to the hospital at any time !!” she wrote a picture of herself with a pink bow headband. “It’s funny because I thought it would be a piece of cake, but I’m actually very nervous now that I know what to expect!

“Anyway, hopefully the next message is that I am taking a picture of our newest little girl! Wish everyone good luck !! “

Jovovich announced in August that she was pregnant again after having had an emergency abortion two years earlier because she had given birth earlier. The actress, who was then four and a half months pregnant and photographed on location in Eastern Europe, says she was awake during the procedure and called it “one of the most horrific experiences I have ever experienced.”

The “Hellboy” star also shares Ever, 11 and Dashiel, 4, with Anderson, 54.

