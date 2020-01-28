Mill Creek man arrested after allegedly breaking into and entering Tygarts Valley High School

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 / 01:33 PM EST

/ Updated: January 27, 2020 / 1:46 p.m. EST

ELKINS, W.Va. – A man from Mill Creek was arrested after the break-in and theft occurred at Tygarts Valley High School on January 20.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, MPs responded to an appeal to break and enter at Tygarts Valley High School this Monday.

When the deputy arrived, they spoke to Mr. Lee Wright, a Vo-Ag teacher at the school. The release said that the deputy found damage to the front door and inside the room and received a list of the stolen items.

Later that day, MPs were given information about where some of the stolen tools were located. They traveled to the site and retrieved some of the items that were stolen from the school.

Alan J. Taylor

MPs were then able to receive information that, according to the sheriff’s department, resulted in an arrest warrant for Alan J. Taylor, 32, of Mill Creek, who was allegedly involved in the interruption and entry into the school.

On Friday, MPs began searching the area for Taylor. When a member of parliament started knocking on the door of a residential building in the area to ask questions about the suspect, he was released from the back door. The deputy then chased Taylor, who could detach himself from him.

MPs and state police soldiers began to search the area for Taylor. In the meantime, the release said, they were given more information about him. which led to his arrest.

Taylor was then taken to the sheriff’s office, where, according to the press release, he admitted that he was involved in breaking and entering, and the great theft of the Tygarts Valley School. He was then taken to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Taylor is held on a bond over 35,000.

The release indicated that they could return several of the stolen items and return them to the school.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests and charges are pending. Persons with information about the case are advised to contact the sheriff’s office in Randolph County at (304) 636-2000.