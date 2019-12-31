Militiamen raped the American Embassy in Baghdad; Trump accuses Iran

Loading...

Chancellery of the United States Embassy in Baghdad, courtesy of the United States Department of State

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) – Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the compound of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, smashing a main door and burning down a reception area, anger over deadly airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed militias. American guards fired tear gas and smoke rose from the ground.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the complex and at least three American soldiers on the roof of the main embassy building. There was a fire in the reception area near the parking lot of the complex, but it was unclear what started it. A man on a loudspeaker urged the crowd not to enter the compound, saying, "The message has been delivered."

There have been no reports of casualties, but the unprecedented violation was one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory. It followed deadly US air strikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters from Iran-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah in Iraq. The U.S. military said the airstrikes were in retaliation for the murder, last week, of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, which it had charged to the militia.

President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the embassy and called on Iraq to protect the diplomatic mission.

"Iran has killed an American entrepreneur, leaving many injured. We have responded strongly and will continue to do so. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy, ​​and we are aware of it! "He tweeted from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the early evening, demonstrators had set up tents outside the embassy where they announced their intention to organize a sit-in. Dozens of yellow flags belonging to Iranian-backed Shiite militias flew atop the reception area and were stuck up along the concrete wall of the embassy with anti-Americans. graffiti.

Trump, who spends the vacation week at his home in Florida, is in "close contact" and receives regular updates from his national security team, said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. She echoed the sentiment contained in Trump's tweet earlier on Tuesday.

"As the president said, Iran is orchestrating this attack and they will be held fully responsible," said Grisham in a statement sent by email. "It will be the president's choice when and how we respond to their escalation."

Developments also represent a major slowdown in Iraq-United States. relations that could further undermine U.S. influence in the region and weaken Washington's hand in its campaign of maximum pressure against Iran.

Iraq has long struggled to balance ties with the United States and Iran, two allies of the Iraqi government. But the government's angry reaction to the US airstrikes and its apparent decision not to prevent protesters from traveling to the embassy have signaled a sharp deterioration in US-Iraqi relations.

Iraqi security forces made no effort to arrest protesters as they headed for the heavily fortified green area after a funeral for those killed in the US air strikes, letting them pass through a post security check leading to the area.

Crowds of marchers, many of whom wore militia uniforms, shouted "Down, Down USA!" And "Death to America" ​​and "Death to Israel" outside the complex, throwing water and stones on its walls. The crowd set fire to three trailers used by security guards along the wall. AP journalists saw some trying to climb the walls.

Others then smashed the doors used by cars to enter and dozens entered the compound. Protesters stopped in a corridor after about 5 meters (16 feet) and were only about 200 meters from the main building. Half a dozen American soldiers were seen on the roof of the main building, their rifles pointed at the demonstrators. Tear gas smoke has increased in the area.

Protesters raised yellow militia flags and taunted embassy security personnel who remained behind the glass windows in the reception area of ​​the gates. They hung a poster on the wall declaring: "America is an aggressor" and sprayed graffiti on the wall and windows by reading "Closed in the name of the resistance".

"This is a victory in retaliation for the American air strike. These are the initial reprisals, God willing, there will be more, "said Mahmoud, a fighter from the Imam Ali Brigades who carried a black bag full of electrical cables which he said he took at the reception of the embassy.

A video obtained by the PA shows militiamen ransacking the reception area of ​​the embassy and also carrying documents.

The embassy, ​​on its Facebook page, urged American citizens not to approach the complex and "to reconsider their personal safety and their preparation for emergencies".

An Iraqi embassy employee told the AP that the embassy security team had evacuated some of the local staff from a back door while a others had left by helicopter, the others having remained in "safe" areas of the embassy. The employee spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to reporters.

Several officials told the AP that the U.S. ambassador was already traveling out of Iraq before the attack on the complex.

Some militia faction commanders loyal to Iran joined the protesters. Among them were Qais al-Khizali, the head of one of the most powerful Shiite militias supported by Iran in Iraq who is on an American terrorist list, and Hadi al-Amiri, head of the paramilitary units state sanctioned paramilitary mobilization group, the coordinating group for Iranian-backed militias.

Jaafar al-Husseini, a spokesman for Kataeb Hezbollah, said the protesters did not intend to storm the embassy, ​​only to send a message. He told the AP that the sit-in outside the embassy will continue "until US troops leave Iraq and the embassy is closed."

At least three protesters appeared to have difficulty breathing with tear gas. No one was immediately reported injured in the outburst.

Yassine al-Yasseri, Iraqi Minister of the Interior, also appeared in front of the embassy at one point and walked around to inspect the premises. He told the AP that the Prime Minister had warned that the American strikes against the Shiite militiamen would have serious consequences.

"This is one of the implications," said al-Yasseri. "This is a problem and it is embarrassing for the government."

Seven armored vehicles with around thirty Iraqi soldiers arrived near the embassy a few hours after the start of the violence, deploying near the walls of the embassy but not near the raped area.

There were no immediate comments from the Pentagon and the State Department.

The US air strikes – the largest against state-sanctioned Iraqi militia in recent years – and subsequent militia calls for retaliation, represent yet another escalation in the proxy war between the United States and the United States. Iran taking place in the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Sunday strikes sent the message that the United States would not tolerate Iranian actions that endanger the lives of Americans.

The U.S. attack also outraged the Iraqi government, which said it would reconsider its relations with the U.S.-led coalition – the first time it said it would. would do since an agreement was reached to keep certain US troops in the country. He called the attack a "gross violation" of his sovereignty.

At a partially televised meeting on Monday, Iraqi interim Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi told cabinet members that he had tried to stop the American operation "but there was insistent "on the part of American officials. He declared three days of mourning for those killed in the US strikes, starting on Tuesday.

The US military has said that "precision defensive strikes" have been carried out against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah or Hezbollah brigades in Iraq and Syria. The group, which is a separate force from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, operates under the aegis of state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran.

Associated Press editors Darlene Superville in Washington, Samya Kullab in New York and Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed to this report.