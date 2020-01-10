Loading...

A member of the military has attempted to claim up to $ 1 trillion in lost or damaged goods after taking a military train.

This nugget was in a report this week from the Pentagon Inspector General, who did a review of housewares deliveries in fiscal 2018.

“DoD members submitted a total of 40,265 over $ 1 trillion claims for damaged or lost household items, but of which $ 1 trillion came from a member’s rejected claim.” L-O-L.

As the report shows, service members can claim any amount if a moving company loses or damages their belongings during a move. That apparently led some to try to make a few big dollars. For example, the report says another DoD member lost or damaged 22 items, each estimated at $ 1 million, for a total of $ 22 million.

Needless to say, these claims are unusual. Most claims for damages were valued below $ 5,000, according to the report.

However, the IG identified far more pressing problems than the service members who tried to get rich quickly: almost half of the time (41%), moving companies did not reach the agreed delivery date. The auditors also found that at least one lawsuit for damages was filed in 21% of domestic shipments in 2018, despite the fact that most service members were compensated for the disruption.

The full report can be found here>