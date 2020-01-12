Military officials identify two soldiers killed in attack in Afghanistan

Two U.S. paratroopers were killed in action in a fight in Afghanistan on Saturday, according to officials at Fort Bragg. The U.S. Department of Defense identified the people killed as the 29-year-old Staff Sergeant. Ian P. McLaughlin, of Newport News, Virginia, and Pfc, 21. Miguel A. Villalon, of Joliet, Illinois, were killed Saturday by an improvised explosive device. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the incident, which is currently under investigation. “When our nation asked for its best airborne combat engineers to deploy in danger, Master Sergeant. McLaughlin and Pfc. Villalon replied without hesitation. They lived their motto, “Let’s try,” and embodied the values ​​of the Pan American engineer, “said Colonel Art Sellers, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “Their loved ones are now surrounded by a caring community who offer comfort and assistance during this difficult time.” Two soldiers were also injured in the incident in the southern province of Kandahar. McLaughlin and Villalon were conducting operations as part of the NATO Resolute Support mission Between 12,000 and 13,000 American soldiers are currently on duty in Afghanistan as part of a NATO mission led by the United States to train, assist and advise the Afghan forces. “These paratroopers represent the best of our nation and our army,” said Major-General James Mingus, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division. “Three times volunteers, they went when our nation called and paid the ultimate sacrifice. They will be honored, mourned but never forgotten, and we are committed to caring for their families for life.” McLaughlin joined the military in 2012 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in 2016, where he was a horizontal construction engineer and team leader, according to Fort Bragg. It was his first combat deployment. According to Fort Bragg, McLaughlin is survived by his wife and children among the many awards and decorations of McLaughlin, including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. as a combat engineer. It was his first combat deployment, according to Fort Bragg, among Villalon’s many honors, including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

Two US paratroopers were killed in action during a fight in Afghanistan on Saturday, according to officials at Fort Bragg.

The United States Department of Defense identified the people killed as the 29-year-old Staff Sergeant. Ian P. McLaughlin, of Newport News, Virginia, and Pfc, 21. Miguel A. Villalon, of Joliet, Illinois.

They were killed on Saturday by an improvised explosive device.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the incident, which is currently under investigation.

“When our nation asked for its best airborne combat engineers to deploy in danger, Master Sergeant. McLaughlin and Pfc. Villalon replied without hesitation. They lived their motto, “Let’s try,” and embodied the values ​​of the Pan American engineer, “said Colonel Art Sellers, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “Their loved ones are now surrounded by a caring community that offers comfort and assistance during this difficult time.”

Two soldiers were also injured in the incident in southern Kandahar province.

McLaughlin and Villalon were conducting operations as part of the NATO Resolute Support mission.

Between 12,000 and 13,000 U.S. soldiers are currently serving in Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces.

“These paratroopers represent the best of our nation and our army,” said Major-General James Mingus, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division. “Three times volunteers, they went when our nation called and paid the ultimate sacrifice. They will be honored, mourned but never forgotten, and we are committed to caring for their families for life.”

McLaughlin joined the military in 2012 and was posted to the 82nd Airborne Division in 2016, where he was a horizontal construction engineer and team leader, according to Fort Bragg. It was his first combat deployment.

According to Fort Bragg, some of McLaughlin’s many awards and decorations include the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

McLaughlin is survived by his wife and children.

Villalon joined the military in 2018 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in 2019, where he served as a combat engineer. It was his first combat deployment.

According to Fort Bragg, some of Villalon’s multiple honors include the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

Villalon is survived by his mother and father.

CNN contributed to this report.

