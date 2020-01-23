Military businesses forced to stop selling holiday candies after alleging that this is against the Constitution

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) recently announced that they will no longer sell sweets with Jesus motifs after a local secular organization filed a complaint indicating that the sale of the treats to U.S. Military commissioners and exchange offices violate the U.S. constitution.

Military exchanges forced to stop selling Jesus Candy

According to The Christian Post, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) published a response from AAFES to a letter in which it recently objected to the sale of “Jesus Candy” at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The “offensive” candies are sold in mini stockings. Which have the words “Jesus’ cutest name I know” written on top. And they are manufactured by the company Scripture Candy, which has the motto: “Reach the world bit by bit!”

The New Mexico-based MRFF claimed that the candy packaging was “more of a Christian proselytizing kit than a candy packaging” and argued that the sale of the product violated the establishment clause of the First Amendment, which prevents the establishment of a state religion.

For this reason, the MRFF demanded that the sweets no longer be sold in shops. While AAFES decided to stop selling the candy, the military retailer admitted no violation of the constitution. Instead, AAFES announced that candy sales would be discontinued due to “limited historical demand”.

“After the very low inventory we have left, AAFES will discontinue inventory and sell this vendor’s product due to limited historical demand,” AAFES said. A spokesman for the group has meanwhile confirmed that the group “has stopped selling Scripture Candy due to low demand”.

Combat Veteran Fires Back Atheist Group

Liberty Institute’s first director of military affairs, Mike Berry, advocated defending AAFES for candy sales. Berry is a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“This is just the latest advertising gimmick by a number of activists,” Berry told Fox News. “A true constitutional expert – or a first year law student – knows that selling candy canes for Christmas is absolutely legal.”

He accused the MRFF of having “its own version of the constitution”.

“Unfortunately, the MRFF has caused its so-called” thousands “of suspected customers to believe its dubious legal fairy tale,” said Berry.

The secular group targets other military Christian organizations

This happened months after the MRFF convinced the U.S. licensing office to prohibit a company called Shields of Strength from engraving Bible verses on US Army-licensed dog tags.

Last month, Berry sent a letter to the director of the Army Trademark Licensing Program, arguing that the action was illegal.

“Your instruction that SoS removes all biblical references from its products shows exactly the kind of anti-religious belief that the establishment clause prohibits,” Berry wrote. “The clause on the free exercise of the first amendment also protects private institutions from unlawful interference by the government in the exercise of religious acts. This includes the ban on state censorship of religious expressions by a private, for-profit company like SoS. “

This only shows that the war against Christianity in America is still raging, despite what the Liberals have said.