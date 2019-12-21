Military burial flag found on the side of the road in California; veterans look for family

Loading...

A veteran's burial flag was found on the side of the road in Stanislaus County, California. Now, a group of veterans is working together to find the man's family. The carefully folded American flag was found in its display case along a road. A plaque on the front has the name of the member of the service to which it belonged. "It won, it never happened," said Duke Cooper, a US Navy veteran. UU. And CEO of American Veterans First, a nonprofit group. When the flag was brought to Cooper, he promised to find the family of the veteran who earned it. "The most important thing for the family is that they need this cloth," Cooper said. "This was a flag that would have been on David's coffin." David Calvin Lewis, the name of a veteran who served in the U.S. Army. UU., It is engraved in gold on a plate placed on the front of the case. "I posted on Facebook," Cooper said. "I took a picture of the flag and asked if anyone knows this man." Cooper and the group of veterans who help with the search don't know what branch Lewis served in, but they think he may have lived in Hayward, California, at some point. They also believe that Lewis was married and could have served in the Korean War. "That flag must go to that family so it can be passed from generation to generation," Cooper said. "We call that" Not forgotten. "" When Laura Howze, a teacher at a local school in Stockton, learned about the search, she wanted to help. She and her students raised $ 450. "If this helps find that family, just knowing we could help in the smallest way possible was an incredibly great feeling," Howze said. Cooper said he will hold on to the flag until Lewis's family is found. He plans to travel wherever he needs to go to return a piece of honor earned by a veteran partner. "Although I never met David, he is my brother," Cooper said.

A veteran's burial flag was found on the side of the road in Stanislaus County, California.

Now, a group of veterans is working together to find the man's family.

The carefully folded American flag was found in its display case along a road. A plaque on the front has the name of the member of the service to which it belonged.

"You win, you never give it," said Duke Cooper, a US Navy veteran. UU. And CEO of American Veterans First, a nonprofit group.

When they brought the flag to Cooper, he promised to find the family of the veteran who won it.

"It's the most important thing for the family, they need this piece of cloth," Cooper said. "This was a flag that would have been on David's coffin."

David Calvin Lewis, the name of a veteran who served in the U.S. Army. UU., It is engraved in gold on a plate placed in the front of the box.

"I posted on Facebook," Cooper said. "I took a picture of the flag and asked if anyone knows this man."

Cooper and the group of veterans who help with the search do not know in which branch Lewis served, but they believe that at some point he may have lived in Hayward, California.

They also believe that Lewis was married and may have served in the Korean War.

"That flag must go to that family so it can be passed from generation to generation," Cooper said. "We call that" Not forgotten. ""

KCRA 3

Duke Cooper sits with the military burial flag found in Stanislaus County.

When Laura Howze, a teacher at a local school in Stockton, learned about the search, she wanted to help. She and her students raised $ 450.

"If this helps to find that family, just knowing that we could help in the smallest way possible was an incredibly great feeling," Howze said.

Cooper said he is holding the flag until Lewis's family is found. He plans to travel wherever he needs to go to return a piece of honor earned by a veteran partner.

"Although I never met David, he is my brother," Cooper said.

.