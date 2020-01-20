Miley Cyrus, former The Voice judge, is a lot, but subtle who she loves is not. She has 100 with her fans and we love her transparency. Here’s a list of Miley Cyrus’ latest PDA-full cult moments in the past few months and boy, have fun! You go girl

Miley Cyrus, 27, is working with her new boyfriend. Well, kind of train and kind of a friend, but it’s Miley after all.

The singer “Slide Away” has posted a clip of herself on Instagram, lounging in the gym, wearing a white sports bra and gray shorts, while Australian friend Cody Simpson (23) is crouching in the background.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s PDA moments

“We have a different idea of” werking out “, the pop star

wrote on the clip.

But Cyrus knows, “we cannot stop, we will not stop”. Later in the day, she released another clip on Instagram in which she is topless, posts a workout, and wears earphones. Meanwhile, Simpson is laughing (we can only assume) in the background. It looks like her gym date is still going well!

Cyrus has given this video a headline: “When baby gets up but wants you to hear his song … read the plugs.”

Cody Simpson also shared this picture of girlfriend Miley Cyrus in his Instagram story.

Cody Simpson wishes Miley her birthday

These playful clips prove that the former Disney star and Australian singer Pretty Brown Eyes are still strong despite rumors that they said it was over.

Rumors of their split started when they stopped posting about each other on Instagram in November 2019. Later in 2019, Simpson sparked further rumors that he and Cyrus might have split up when he was with Playboy model Jordy Murray (via E! Online).

With all the drama, 2019 was a big year for Cyrus in a romantic way. Cyrus hit the headlines the same year when she and her ex-husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, split up after less than a year of marriage.

Shortly thereafter, she hit the headlines again when she saw a woman named Kaitlynn Carter kissing in Como, Italy. Photos of Cyrus with Carter can be seen on Entertainment Tonight.

Hopefully 2020 is a better year for Cyrus’ love life and she is happy with her newest boyfriend. But no matter what happens, at least she is confident of being “just Miley” – and we love that.

Miley greets Dolly Parton for her birthday

On Sunday, Miley Dolly Parton made a birthday call when she turned 74, and shared two fun behind-the-scenes glances that she took to pretend to be the legendary singer.