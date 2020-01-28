Miley Cyrus jokes about why she wasn't invited to the 2020 Grammys

Miley Cyrus likes to be lit at award ceremonies, but apparently not like show producers tolerate it.

The singer of “Slide Away” joked that she may not have been “invited” to the 2020 Grammys because she once smoked a dull voice on stage when hosting the 2013 MTV EMAs in Amsterdam.

“And we wonder why I’m no longer invited to award ceremonies …” Miley, now 27, recorded an old clip of her when she was 20, in which she took weeds out of her handbag and lit up on the stage.

Her famous friends immediately supported Cyrus.

“I would have you with me if I had one,” wrote Lisa Rinna in the comments.

Designer Alexander Wang added: “Never change.”

Miley could at least have been a plus for the biggest music night on Sunday, because although she was not nominated this year, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, became “Old Stadtstraße. “

Billy Ray and Lil Nas X won two out of three awards for best music video and best pop duo / group performance.

Miley gave both singers a greeting in a separate post and wrote: “Congratulations to @lilnasx and @billyraycyrus on their Grammy wins last night! I love you both like family … Well, one that I have to love like a family and the other that I want to love! Love you brother. “