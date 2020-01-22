Miley Cyrus in the bathtub. Soap does not cover everything and you can see that!

Miley Cyrus comes and goes for surprises every week. We got used to seeing her quieter and without seeing so many scandals when she started dating Cody Simpson. However, it was precisely the Australian singer who published a photo of his partner in the bathtub, where soap does not cover everything. Are you ready to see Miley like never before?

As much as artists seek proximity with their fans with social networks, there is always a limit and it is usually not in the bathtub.

The photo that Cody uploaded shows how Miley takes a relaxing bubble bath when she is surprised, her first reaction was to cover herself, but almost her entire leg was in sight. The photo did not seem to bother him at that private moment.

The couple lives that magical moment from the beginning when everything is lucky, we will see how long it lasts because that of Tennessee has not shown that it has too much stability in love, but Liam Hemsworth says so.

Love is not the only thing that has kept Cyrus busy in recent months because it has left clues about her next musical work.

The publications reveal a rather rock style that matches her latest outfits and hairstyles. Renewal will come for Destiny Hope Cyrus in this 2020 or so that indicates all signs along the way.

Music joined Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

The queen of the country has since been close to the Cyrus family Miley Cyrus began to show great talent. On the 74th birthday of Dolly Parton, the popular former Hannah Montana paid her a tribute with an imitation that fans loved.

Miley has this kind of genius that she brings forward in unexpected moments, which her creative mind demonstrates when she presents it. Among her believers expect new musical work in the coming months.