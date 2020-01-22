Miley Cyrus in Australia to confront Liam Hemsworth with his behavior? The crazy rumor

According to a new rumor, Miley Cyrus has landed in Australia to confront Liam Hemsworth with his behavior after their divorce.

Although we discovered the state of mind of Chris Brown a few days ago, possibly decided to win Rihanna since her relationship with Hassan Jameel, these are two other exes who talk a lot today. If a new rumor is to be believed, Miley Cyrus would not approve of the idea that Liam Hemsworth is happy as a couple with Gabriella Brooks and would therefore have decided to organize a trip to Australia to confront him! At least that’s what NW Magazine reports, to write: “Miley starts using her game: Torturing Liam”. A source would even have been waved to the tabloid: “She told Cody that they were traveling to Gold Coast to see his family and that she could meet his friends. She then suggested that they go to Byron for a spontaneous weekend. Liam said his habits and Miley knows exactly where to look for him. She has the illusion that Liam sees her surrounded by Cody and that he melts with jealousy. Poor Cody, he’s just a pawn in his game. “

The source also reported to the magazine that Miley Cyrus was convinced that Liam Hemsworth would have returned to her when she started dating Cody Simpson, but she could not bear to see him as a couple with another woman, and added to: 'He just lives on the beach with his beautiful girlfriend. It is the last thing Miley wanted and she is bubbling. " But if these are more than amazing revelations, they seem to be mostly made up! Gossip Cop was quick to deny this whole theory NW Magazine, which explains that Miley Cyrus did not use Cody Simpson take revenge on Liam Hemsworth and that no confrontation was planned … We are reassured!