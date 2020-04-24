Miley Cyrus fights coronavirus with vogue in Gucci face mask

Miley Cyrus is keeping secure with out sacrificing style for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Slide Away” singer, 27, stepped out with boyfriend Cody Simpson for a espresso date in LA on Thursday, masking her nose and mouth in a black deal with mask adorned with Gucci’s legendary double-G logo.

Cody Simpson and Miley CyrusBACKGRID

She paired the significant-style product — likely a bootleg work, contemplating Gucci does not presently promote face masks — with rugged black boots ($980) from the brand, together with a RE/Completed T-shirt ($90) and camouflage trousers by New Female Purchase.

For individuals searching for a mask like Cyrus’, a very similar type will set you again about $20.

Simpson, 23, went the more simple (but nevertheless CDC-authorized) route in a common-challenge blue surgical mask, additionally a Johnny Hard cash tee and dim denims.

The couple have been quarantining collectively throughout the COVID-19 crisis and sharing regular updates with their enthusiasts Cyrus recently gave Simpson a haircut as very well as a glam makeover, and the two even sent tacos to a community healthcare facility to thank its hardworking team.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has urged all inhabitants to wear masks to slow the virus’ spread Governor Andrew Cuomo a short while ago requested New Yorkers to use face coverings as perfectly.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson present off their experience masks.Instagram