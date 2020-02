Video: mild day; becomes colder in the middle of the week

Updated: 05:33 AM EST February 4, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

AM MILD. RANDY: WE WILL TAKE THAT. CINDY: YOU KNOW THAT THINGS MUST CHANGE. THERE IS A STORMNESS IN THE CENTER OF THE COUNTRY. THAT IS GOING TO COME US IN PIECES. THE FIRST PIECE WILL MISS US TO THE SOUTH. WE SEE THE CLOUD COVER. IT WILL BE A CONSCIOUS DAY, BUT STILL MILD. COLD AIR THE STAGE CAN BE JUST A TIDY WEATHER FOR THURSDAY MORNING WITH AREAS OF SNOW AND SLEDGING THINGS THAT MAKE A SMALL BITE THURSDAY MORNING. WE WILL CHANGE TO RAIN, BUT THAT MAY BE THURSDAY TO FRIDAY. ALWAYS MESSIER HERE, MID-LATE WEEK. NOW, 38 IN BOSTON. 40 ON NANTUCKET. DEFINITELY NOT THAT COLD FROM THIS MORNING WITH A BLANKET OF CLOUDS. 50’S AND 60’S TWO HOURS SOUTH NOW NOW. THE COLD AIR – NOW 50’S AND 60’S IN OUR SOUTH. YOU CAN NOW START VERY LIGHT RAIN PENNSYLVANIA. TAKE A LOOK AT FUTURECAST. Around 9 am we can get a few passing showers along the capes on the islands. Otherwise, just lots of clouds and a break of two sunsine. IN BOSTON YOU SEE THE CLOUDS. TEMPERATURE THAT RUNS TO 40 YEARS TODAY. BEVERLY, 48 DEGREES TODAY. 46 IN WORCESTER. EVEN MORE AFTERNOON AND THEN THINGS COME TO CHANGE. Tonight there may be a spot shower to the south with temperatures in the upper 20s in the low 30s. MOST VS. TRY THIS EVENING. NIGHT, ONE OR TWO SPOT Showers. A SPRINKLER FOR – A SPRINKLE OR TWO FOR THE SOUTH. THE MOMENT ABOUT TOMORROW IS GETTING DOWN. IT WILL BE THE MOST IN THE YEARS 30 TO 40 DEGREE. IT IS DRY EARLY WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THURSDAY MORNING, WITH COLD AIR IN PLACE AND MOISTURE COMING, THERE IS THE SNOW WE WAKE. FROM SOUTH TO NORTH, WE CHANGE THINGS IN TERRAIN. A SNOW HEAVIER RAIN COMES ON FRIDAY BEFORE IT ENDS. IT CAN END IS A SMALL BURST OF SNOW. NORTH OF ROUTE 2, 1-2 INCHES SLEEP ARE POSSIBLE. GO FOR A SLIPPERY MORNING COMPUTUS ON THURSDAY BEFORE IT CHANGES IN TERRAIN. THURSDAY IMPACT WEATHER DAY FOR THE MESSY MORNING COMPUTE. HEAVY RAIN EARLY FRIDAY BEFORE WE CLEAN THINGS FOR

Video: mild day; becomes colder in the middle of the week

Updated: 05:33 AM EST February 4, 2020

Get the latest Boston area weather forecast.

Get the latest Boston area weather forecast.

. [TagsToTranslate] videocast