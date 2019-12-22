Milan Harris, the rumored friend of Meek Mill, announced that she is pregnant

Loading...

Meek Mill could very well have his second child on the way. The rapper's rumored girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris, made her debut on Saturday night at her fashion show in Milano di Rouge. While Harris hasn't yet revealed the baby's father, many fans suspect that Mill could adjust to another baby.

Harris wore a Milano di Rouge jumpsuit on stage at her fashion show. The tight outfit shows that the designer has been with the child for several months. Harris thanked her fans and revealed how difficult it was to organize a clothing line while she was pregnant.

"I've worked at home in the past five months, but it was so difficult because I had to have everything under control – I had to work twice," she said. "Not to mention being sick. I have a different respect for pregnant women. “While Harris has not yet made an official announcement on social media, she has republished many congratulations from friends.

While Mill and Harris have never confirmed their relationship, the two have been beaten for some time. The couple have shared photos on social media many times and even spent a romantic getaway in a tropical location. If the two were together, Mill would be a father for the second time.

