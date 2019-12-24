Mikey Wright will participate in the surf-off for the WSL joker

Loading...

Wright, 23, missed an important part of the 2019 season due to an injury.

"We have a unique situation with WSL male jokers for the 2020 season," said Pat O & # 39; Connell, executive vice president of touring and competition.

"After considering our criteria, as well as the assessments of independent medical advice, we believe Leonardo Fioravanti and Mikey Wright have fair cases for the second joker 2020."

Mikey's sister Tyler has been named the WSL Women's Joker.

The 2020 Men's Championship class will be contested by the WSL Top 34, made up of the top 22 in the 2019 CT Jeep ranking, the top 10 in the 2019 qualification series and two WSL jokers.

Australian surfers Owen Wright, Julian Wilson, Ryan Callinan, Jack Freestone, Wade Carmichael, Adrian Buchan, Jack Robinson, Ethan Ewing, Connor O & # 39; Leary and Morgan Cibilic all qualified for the men's tour, which begins in late March and ends until December. .

Stephanie Gilmore, Sally Fitzgibbons, Nikki Van Dijk, Isabella Nichols, Bronte Macaulay, Macy Callaghan, Keely Andrew and Tyler Wright will participate in the women's tour.

AAP