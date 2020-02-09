ARSENAL boss Mikel Arteta has indicated that Pablo Mari could face Newcastle in the Emirates after the winter break.

The Spanish central defender joined the gunners of Brazilian champion Flamengo with a first six-month loan, with the club in North London having the option to sign him permanently.

Arsenal’s central defender Pablo Mari could face Newcastle next week. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Mari is not fit enough because she hasn’t played a minute of football since losing to the Club World Cup on December 21 against Liverpool.

The 26-year-old was struck 0-0 from Burnley’s squad last week, but it looks like the player has impressed Arteta during the club’s training camp in Dubai in warm weather.

And it wasn’t long before the Spaniard delivered his first aid after hoisting teammate Lucas Torreira onto a chin-up bar that fans compared to the Lion King.

Arteta said on the club’s website that his compatriot might be ready to face the magpies next week, but January’s recruit, Cedric Soares, will take more time.

MAR TO COME

The 37-year-old said: “With Pablo maybe a little bit more than Cedric, but we have to go step by step.

“He’s a new player and I’m sure he’s very excited and wants to prove everything in three days, so we have to be careful with him.”

Arsenal will face Steve Bruce next Sunday, who is ten points below the top four last season.

Although Arteta has impressed many experts and supporters, he has not been able to immediately achieve success on the pitch as the club has drawn the last four games of the Premier League.

But Arteta has stated that he has undergone a significant change since taking office in December when he devoted himself to what the Dubai camp had to offer that England could not.

He added: “Hours together to spend time together, have a coffee, have conversations, one-on-one meetings, one-on-one meetings, group meetings about the things we have to achieve.

“To check what we’ve done. I’ve given a comprehensive overview of what we’ve done so far in these five or six weeks, what we can improve, in what areas we’ve improved, and what we need to maintain ,

“Hopefully we can now take another step forward as a team.”

