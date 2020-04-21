Mike Tyson says normal people can take a hit if they are ‘not afraid of death’ and reveal that he is a ‘nervous’ fighter – The Scottish Sun

BOXING legend Mike Tyson has revealed how “normal people” can take one of their blows if they are not afraid of death.

Iron Mike is considered one of the most brutal and hardest hitters in the sport after being named the youngest world champion aged 20 years.

Mike Tyson was interviewed by American actor Kenan Thompson

Boxing legend is one of the most feared fighters on the planet

And while he enjoyed the top moments of the game, he also hit rock bottom when his reputation was tarnished after being charged with rape.

Tyson, 53, spent three years in prison before returning to the ring in 1995 where he reclaimed the WBC title belt from Frank Bruno.

He had a total of 58 fights, winning 50 of them including 44 with a knockout.

But in an open interview with comedian and actor Kenan Thompson, Tyson revealed how anyone can take one of his punches if they are mentally prepared for it.

He said: “What is a normal person?

“This has nothing to do with being an athletic person, it’s about your morals. Fighting also has to do with morality.

“This isn’t about taking it, it’s willingness to die, that’s life. When you stand for it you don’t need to fear it anymore.”

Tyson, who is officially one of the most feared men on the planet, also revealed how his biggest battle was trying to overcome his nerves before every fight.

He added: “I never thought I could handle being a warrior. It’s just that. I could never overcome it.

“You’re always nervous. I’m nervous now. It’s just part of life. I believe from my experience that feeling is a natural defense mechanism.

“You wake up on the show or freeze. You learn to cope.”

Tyson’s career took another round in 1997 when he famously bit the ears of his rival Evander Holyfield.

It has been 15 years since his last fight but he insisted that he was never in a better condition.

In an interview with WBC Talks, he said: “I am in the best condition I have ever had in my full life. I have no complaints.

“This is the best time of my life. As a human being, I feel the sky is the limit and nothing is wrong.

“I’m very fit. The best in my life. I practice every day.”

Mike Tyson presents Tyson Ranch