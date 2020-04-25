Mike Tyson is getting in shape again, wanting to fight for charity again

Mike Tyson is openly engaged in an exhibition fight for charity.

Tyson, former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, 2005 He wore gloves after his roller coaster career when he became the youngest division champion.

“Last week I chose mittens. It was hard, my body really lifted up and it really hurt when I hit the gloves. I’m training, I’m trying to get involved in the ring, I think I’ll visit a few shows and save, ”said Tyson in rapper T.I’s live podcast. recently posted on BoxingScene.com.

“I want to go to the gym and get organized so I can have three or four round shows for charity and other things. Some charity shows make some money, helping the homeless and those suffering from drugs (by example) like me. “

Tyson, 53, in addition to not liking mittens, said he also does a lot of work preparing air conditioners.

“I do cardio workouts for two hours, I do a bike and a treadmill for an hour, then I do a few light, 300, 250 reps. Then I start my day with the boxing thing, go in there and hit the mittens, after 30 minutes, 25 minutes, I start to be in better shape. I’m starting to combine those combinations. It hurts me, I feel like three guys threw s ** t out of me. “

Tyson began his career with 37 consecutive victories and lost to Buster Douglas in one of the most impressive 1990s.

He revoked his WBC and WBA titles in 1996, a year after he was released from prison, and lost to retired Evander Holyfield the same year.

Holyfield and Tyson met again the following year in a fight in which Tyson was disqualified for a bite in Holyfield’s ears in the third round.

Tyson, who ended his career with 50 wins with 44 strokes out of six losses, last appeared in the World Championship fight in 2002. Against Lennox Lewis, who stopped him in the eighth round.

A year after retiring in 2005, Tyson participated in a series of exhibition matches with Corey Sanders, reportedly on how to pay off his financial debts.

