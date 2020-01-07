Mike Sullivan does not rule out the return of Sidney Crosby during the Penguins' trip

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – Sidney Crosby His 26th consecutive game will be absent when the Penguins face the Golden Knights tonight at 10:08 am at T-Mobile Arena.

It is not clear whether his total missed games will reach 28 – or even 27 -.

When Mike Sullivan He was asked after his team’s skating on match day if it was “conceivable” that Crosby would play this trip, which will include games in Denver on Friday and in Glendale, Arizona. Sunday, he replied that “everything is conceivable”.

“We are just trying to take it each day as we go along and make the best decisions to enable the rehabilitation process,” said Sullivan. “And when Sid is ready to play, we will put him in the lineup.”

Specifically, what criteria must be met for Crosby to join the program has not been specified. At least not publicly.

“He’s the one who works with the medical staff and is comfortable and confident that he can be at his best,” said Sullivan.

Crosby went on the ice today with two other injured players, the defenseman Justin Schultz and center Nick Bjugstad for 45 minutes before the Penguins’ skating on match day, then joined his teammates for skating.

He even stayed after skating for extra work, as did the defender Kris Letang and Kevin Czuczman, forward Joseph Blandisi and goalkeeper Matt Murray.

Sullivan said that Crosby did this double duty “just to give him enough workload to prepare.”

It is unclear how Crosby felt about all of this, as the Penguins did not make him available to speak to reporters, claiming that he was still undergoing rehabilitation since his November 14 surgery to repair a hernia athletic.

His colleagues, however, seem convinced that Crosby’s game will not suffer much because of the time he has missed.

“He will be fine,” Zach Aston-Reese said. “It will pick up where it left off.”

• Sullivan said Schultz, who will miss his ninth straight game tonight due to an unspecified lower body injury, returned to the ice on Monday when he skated alone.

• The Golden Knights come into play tonight with a four-game winning streak and 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. “It’s a very good team,” said Sullivan. “They have a lot of balance. They are a four-line team. They have a lot of skill. Their power play is in the top 10 in the league. They are one of the best teams in the league. They have a full set. “

• Tristan Jarry was the first goalkeeper out of the rink on skating day. He should face Marc-Andre Fleury of the Golden Knights.

• Forward Sam Lafferty, who missed the last two games due to illness – he said fever and sore throat were his main symptoms – crossed the match day without apparent difficulty and said he would be ready to play tonight. “I feel much better,” he said. “Ready to go.”

• Here are the combinations of the Penguins staff during the skating day:

Dominik Kahun – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Dominik Simon – Jared McCann – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk – Andrew Agozzino / Joseph Blandisi – Sam Lafferty

Jack Johnson – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Juuso Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel

