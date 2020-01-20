Mike Sloan, London man who documented cancer on Twitter with humor and honesty, dies at the age of 50

Mike Sloan from London helped raise money online to support Youth Opportunities Unlimited in renovating an apartment building on 340 Richmond St. in London. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Mike Sloan, an outspoken Londoner whose brutal blunt and funny approach to his fight against cancer followed passionate social media, has passed away.

Sloan, who survived child abuse and lived in poverty during adulthood, was diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer last spring, a rare and aggressive form of the disease. He died through medical help with dying Monday afternoon, according to his friend Bob Smith, a former former TV news anchor in London.

“I was with him at the end and held his hand,” Smith wrote in a tweet on Sloan’s widespread Twitter account.

Sloan, 50, grew up in Peterborough and came to London about 20 years ago. In his last years he lived in cooperative homes on the eastern edge of the center.

Sloan’s blunt commentary on Twitter began to attract attention all over London long ago. But in the past six months, his courageous honesty about his terminal illness began to attract national attention. He eventually had more than 7,500 Twitter followers and it was common for a single tweet – often reflections on life and imminent death – to yield hundreds of responses.

At the end of October, Sloan took advantage of social media attention to help raise $ 25,000 for a London charity, Youth Opportunities Unlimited.

The last tweet he wrote himself was published online Sunday, about 20 hours before his death. “Just keep following everything … no problem.”