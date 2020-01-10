Loading...

Mike Portnoy of the Dream Theater paid tribute to Neil Peart, “one of my greatest heroes of all time”, following the announcement of the death of the Rush drummer on Friday.

“Neil Peart will always be a mentor and hero to me and his influence on me as a drummer for the past 40 years is absolutely impossible to measure,” wrote Portnoy.

“But beyond that, in the past 15 years, he has become a friend … always a gentleman and a courteous host. I always invite myself to come and check the sound and spend time before the show each time let Rush pass. “

Co-founder of Dream Theater, Portnoy has long proclaimed that Peart was his greatest drum influence. In 2004 Portnoy became the second youngest person to enter the Modern Drummer’s Hall of Fame; Peart remains the youngest inductee to receive the honor in 1983. Peart was also ranked number 4 on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 greatest drummers of all time.

“I have so many memories over the years, but probably the most special was the last time I saw it,” said Portnoy.

“I took my son Max to see Rush during their farewell tour because I wanted him to see the group before their retirement … Neil never the incredible gracious host invited us to do a soundcheck, let Max play his drums, gave him a pair of chopsticks and a signed snare head and opened his box for the evening. The point is, if you were her guest, you were family. “

Peart died Tuesday after a long, unreported battle with brain cancer; the drummer’s death was announced on Friday by a family representative.

“Unfortunately, I have known about Neil’s decline in health for several years and I have always feared this news … but I am still in shock,” continued Portnoy. “I could go on and on, but I have to deal with this.”

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson also released a statement on Friday, mourning the death of their longtime band mate and demanding confidentiality during this period for Peart’s family. Rush also asked fans to donate to any cancer organization called Peart.