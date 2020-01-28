Mike Pompeo's trip to Ukraine hasn't started, but it's already ugly

KYIV – When US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives here in Ukraine on Friday, he should feel at home. No matter his quarrel with National Public Radio in Washington, verbally abusing one of his correspondents and asking him, among several explanations, “Do you think the Americans care about Ukraine?”

The American secretary of state will be welcomed in Kiev because this country desperately needs American aid in a war with the separatists supported by Russia which has lasted for almost six years. And many Ukrainians believe that Pompeo’s mission will be to release a new statement from President Volodymyr Zelensky that he never felt pressure from President Donald Trump for abuse of power last summer, when the Aid to Ukraine was suspended as Trump and his associates pushed for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.

The Secretary of State’s visit comes the same week that Senate Republicans finish defending Trump in his impeachment trial. Such a statement by Zelensky can be used to strengthen Trump’s defense before the court of public opinion.

Pompeo will also find a warm welcome from a segment of society here who believes that journalists who ask difficult questions should be pushed or even prosecuted for doing their job. (The component of Pompeo with NPR intensified on Monday when it banned another of its correspondents from the press environment who will travel to Ukraine with him.)

All of this gained momentum because of the way US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was forced to leave her post last year, and the aftermath that followed her impeccable testimony before the House of representatives, which contributed to the removal of President Trump.

Yovanovitch was rushed out last spring because she was described by Trump’s pals as an obstacle to their pressure to investigate Hunter Biden’s business ties to Ukraine and the actions of his father, former vice president Joe Biden, considered to be Trump’s main political rival.

Trump’s refusal to provide aid to Ukraine after he and his subordinates lobbied for a public announcement of such an investigation – which has never been done – is at the heart of the impeachment procedure against him for abuse of power.

Pompeo, who leaned back to defend Trump, said nothing and did nothing publicly to defend Yovanovitch. And the questions posed by Mary Louise Kelly of NPR who made Pompeo so furious last week were specifically about this failure to defend a prominent State Department professional.

Yovanovitch has been an American foreign service officer for over 30 years. Fluent in Russian, she mainly dealt with the former parts of the Soviet Union and left a strong positive impression on Ukrainian civic activists, especially those fighting corruption.

Last spring, Yovanovitch helped launch the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine and was well known for promoting the fight against many high-profile corruption cases. But while Yovanovitch was working on programs supporting Ukrainian reforms, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his Ukrainian partner Lev Parnas, attorney general Yuriy Lutsenko and others plotted against her.

As she stated during the indictment hearings of the House, “after being invited by the Department at the beginning of March to extend my tour, to stay an additional year until 2020, at the end of April, we then abruptly asked me to return to Washington from Ukraine the next plane. “

“I believe Pompeo just made President Zelensky swear on camera that there was no pressure on him from Trump.”

– Ivan Yakovina, international news analyst

Just before that, ironically, Yovanovitch had received the main Ukrainian corruption fighters in his residence in Kiev to present a posthumous prize to the father of Kateryna Handziuk, a police critic who died after acid was spilled on her.

“The ambassador told us something important and inspiring that evening,” said Daria Kaleniuk, director of the Kiev Anti-Corruption Action Center this week. “She said,” Courage is contagious. “I totally agree.”

Yet even among the bravest civilian groups in Ukraine, there is no strong voice publicly pleading for Yovanovitch or against the dubious Trump aides working in Ukraine.

After revelations in documents released by House Democrats earlier this month suggesting that Trump supporters could have put Yovanovich under surveillance, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced an investigation into all those involved.

“Any illegal surveillance of a diplomat violates the law in Ukraine and is liable to criminal prosecution,” said Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko at the time. “We have sent a request to the FBI for additional data, I have no information on the response.”

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that as of January 20, an investigation would be carried out by a joint group formed with members of the diplomatic security service of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

“Dubinsky accuses us of spying, although we have officially and openly requested information.”

– Anna Babinets, co-founder of Slidstvo.Info

But the announcement remained on hold, a week passed, and there were no signs of the existence of such a group.

Independent observers doubt that a Ukrainian police investigation, if it takes place, will produce results. “As the published documents show, Interior Minister Avakov provided bodyguards to Rudy Giuliani’s assistant, Lev Parnas,” said Kaleniuk.

“I would be surprised to see a fair investigation into the surveillance of this gang,” said Kaleniuk. “Government officials and ordinary people are afraid to criticize Trump. What if he wins and stays for the next term? Ukraine will not survive long without the United States, there is a war in our country. ”

Trump supporters in Ukraine are pressuring independent journalists investigating Ukraine’s involvement in the U.S. dismissal scandal.

Oleksandr Dubinsky, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, accused Slidstvo.Info, a group funded by European grants, the United States Embassy in Kiev and the George Soros foundations, of “investigating” American citizens.

Dubinsky is a member of the ruling Servant of the People party. He is famous in Kiev as one of Giuliani’s assistants. At a recent press conference, he showed the request he had received from Slidstvo.Info asking him to provide his email correspondence with top Americans, recordings of his telephone conversations, as well as messages Skype, WhatsApp, Viber and Telegram text, meeting transcripts, names of participants and other documents from the past four years. Among those named: Pompeo, Giuliani, Yovanovitch, Representative Adam Schiff and Attorney General William Barr.

“There is enough evidence, but Zelensky will never say or do anything to upset Trump.”

– Brian Bonner, editor of the Kyiv Post

“So they asked for surveillance and access to information protected by law,” said Dubinsky, suggesting that the request itself was somehow unlawful.

Slidstvo.Info co-founder Anna Babinets noted that when journalists ask for such information, they just do their job. “We asked him about his correspondence with Giuliani, we sent similar requests to at least 13 other people for the impeachment investigation project that we are carrying out with the OCCRP, the draft crime report organized crime and corruption. If Dubinsky had followed our coverage of the impeachment or the impeachment hearings, he would have known that these data were often public, “said Babinets.

“Dubinsky accuses us of spying, although we officially and openly requested information and it was up to Dubinsky to reject our request or to cooperate with us,” said Babinets. “Now we are very concerned that thanks to Dubinsky, we could be blamed for surveillance of Yovanovitch, which would mean police raids on our office, confiscation of computers, or worse.”

International press analyst Ivan Yakovina told The Daily Beast on Monday: “I believe Pompeo has just sworn in on President Zelensky’s camera that there has been no pressure from Trump , especially now, as pressure increases on former Trump adviser John Bolton to testify “in the indictment.

Brian Bonner, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Post, agrees that there is no voice advocate in the Ukraine for the Democrats’ arguments in the case of impeachment. “There is enough evidence, but Zelensky will never say or do anything to upset Trump, Ukraine will stick to” bipartisan support “”, which means a fear of offending the two sides. And in the circumstances, as Pompeo certainly knows, this plays to Trump’s advantage.

Christopher Dickey also contributed to the reporting on this story.

.