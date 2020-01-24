Mike Pompeo won't say if he owes ex-ambassador to Ukraine an apology Marie Yovanovitch: NPR

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a press conference at the White House on January 10, 2020.

Given the State Department’s ongoing questions about Marie Yovanovitch’s treatment before she was recalled to the U.S. as Ambassador to Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn’t say on Friday whether he owed the professional diplomat an apology.

“I defended every single person on this team,” said Pompeo in an interview with NPR. “I did the right thing for everyone on this team.”

When asked whether he could refer to certain comments in which he defended Yovanovitch, Pompeo replied: “I said everything I will say today. Thank you. Thank you for the repeated opportunity. I appreciate that.”

The exchange with Mary Louise Kelly, co-moderator of All Things Considered, follows House Democrats’ dismissal last week of news suggesting that Yovanovitch may have left her post in the days before she was told return to Washington in Kiev, under observation year.

The messages were sent between Robert Hyde, a Republican congressional candidate and passionate supporter of Trump, and Lev Parnas, an employee of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Parnas has emerged as a central figure in Giuliani’s efforts to put pressure on the Ukrainian government to investigate President Trump’s political rivals. This campaign is now the focus of the impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the Senate.

Possible surveillance of a US ambassador

The State Department itself is currently investigating the possible surveillance of Yovanovitch, who said in a testimony before investigators of the impeachment process in November that she felt threatened by President Trump. Before her recall, Yovanovitch had been accused of alleged infidelity by White House allies, and during his now infamous call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25, Trump said about Yovanovitch: “She’ll be going through some things.”

In an interview with conservative radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt last week, Pompeo said he “never heard” that Yovanovitch might be under surveillance. In her testimony before the House of Representatives, Yovanovitch said the State Department had told her that she was being recalled due to concerns about her “security.”

Pompeo has been criticized – sometimes by professional diplomats in his own department – for failing to defend Yovanovitch more strongly in the face of political attacks. For example, during a testimony prior to impeachment proceedings, Michael McKinley, a former senior advisor to Pompeo, said he had left the department in part because he interpreted this as “a lack of public support for department employees.”

“I’m not going to comment on things Mr. McKinley could have said,” said Pompeo on Friday. However, he rejected the proposal to pursue a shadow foreign policy with the participation of Ukraine.

“The policy of Ukraine has been led by the State Department the entire time I have been here, and our policy has been very clear,” said Pompeo.

The interview ended immediately after the questions about Ukraine. Pompeo got up, leaned forward and stared at Kelly silently for a few seconds before leaving the room.

A few moments later, an adjutant asked Kelly to follow her without a recorder to Pompeo’s private living room at the State Department. The adjutant did not say that the following exchange would be confidential.

In the room, Pompeo screamed his displeasure when asked about Ukraine. According to Kelly, he used repeated explosive devices and asked, “Do you think Americans are interested in Ukraine?” Then he said, “People will hear about it.”

USA and Iran

The interview started with a series of questions about the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran. Pompeo defended the President’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, saying it “absolutely works”.

“This is a regime that has been working for years to develop its nuclear program. And the nuclear deal guaranteed them a path to a nuclear program,” said Pompeo of the international agreement signed by the United States, China, France, Germany, Iran, USA and Russia in 2015. “It was a certainty. It could have been delayed by a month or a year or five or ten years, but it guaranteed them that way. This government has the band aid out.”

As the nation’s chief diplomat, Pompeo has played a central role in shaping the president’s more aggressive stance towards Iran. It is a policy that Pompeo has described as “restoring deterrence”.

Politics have taken many forms. Less than two weeks after Pompeo was sworn in as State Secretary in 2018, President Trump announced the withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal. The announcement was followed by the reinstatement of severe economic sanctions against Tehran.

Under Pompeo, the State Department has also identified Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. It was the first time that the United States awarded this label to another government’s branch.

But perhaps no action was more controversial than the government’s decision to launch a drone attack this month, killing General Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s influential Quds Force, outside Baghdad airport. While the government has refused to disclose details of the intelligence agencies that triggered the strike, Pompeo has defended the president’s order, alleging that it was carried out in response to an “immediate threat” from attacks on US embassies ,

For days now, the murder had raised fears of widespread war. Iran retaliated for strikes against two bases where American troops were stationed in Iraq. No Americans died in the attack, although the U.S. military later revealed that eleven soldiers were injured.

Tensions have eased since then, but the consequence has raised the question again of whether President Tehran’s “maximum pressure” campaign has encouraged. Since President Trump resigned from the nuclear deal, Iran has shot down a U.S. drone targeting oil tankers on the strategic Strait of Hormuz and has been blamed for a debilitating attack on Saudi oil factories.

At the same time, Iran has given up important provisions of the nuclear agreement. In an interview with NPR earlier this month, the country’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said “all limit values ​​for centrifuges for enriching uranium” have now been lifted. “

“He’s raging,” said Pompeo in an interview on Friday. “This is a regime that has never been in the position it is today.”

However, the secretary declined to provide details of the government’s policy to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. She just said, “We’ll stop them.”

Pompeo would not say whether there is a direct U.S. engagement with Iran, but said the government had formed a coalition to put pressure on Iran to end its missile program, uranium processing, and plutonium reprocessing.

He said the US had also “increased” the cost of using proxy violence in the Middle East.

“This is starting to make real decisions to the Iranian regime,” said Pompeo. “You can see in the protests in Iran. You can see that the Iranian people are not happy with their own government if they have to increase fuel costs. All the things that undermine this regime’s ability to put the American people at risk, come as a direct result of President Trump’s strategy. “

He would not comment on whether a new agreement would be developed to prevent Tehran from buying a weapon, but would say, “the economic, military, and diplomatic deterrence that we have implemented will provide this result.”

“The Iranian leadership must decide how it will behave,” he said.