Following a daring interview, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dropped F-bombs on an interviewer and also questioned his knowledge of the area she was asking him about.

NPR national security journalist Mary Louise Kelly told Pompeo on Friday if she owed former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch an apology for the way she was mistreated by the administration Trump.

Pompeo was immediately irritated, annoyed that the subject of Ukraine was raised in the first place, saying, “You know, I agreed to come on your show today to talk about Iran. This is what I intend to do. “

Kelly pushed back, saying that she had authorized Pompeo staff to say the interview would be about Iran and Ukraine. Pompeo replied, “I have nothing more to say about this this morning.”

The comings and goings continued as Pompeo spoke in general, saying that he “defended each person” of his team, which would have included Yovanovitch.

Kelly asked, “Sir, respectfully, where did you defend Marie Yovanovitch?”

Pompeo replied, “I have done what is right for each person on this team.”

Kelly asked for a specific time when Pompeo made remarks in defense of Yovanovitch. Pompeo said, “I said everything I am going to say today.” Kelly insisted more, but to no avail, and an assistant ended the interview soon after.

Mike Pompeo – who refused a subpoena to the House – would be a major witness for the Democrats in the impeachment trial.

After the interview ended, according to NPR, “Pompeo got up, bent over, and gave Kelly a silent look for several seconds before leaving the room.”

Kelly spoke of what happened next on NPR: “I was taken to the secretary’s private room, where he was waiting, and where he yelled at me for about the same length of time as the interview itself had lasted. “

Kelly then said that Pompeo asked her, “Do you think the Americans care about Ukraine?”

Kelly continued, “He used the word F in this sentence and many others. He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map, I said yes. He called on his collaborators to bring him a world map without writing, without marked countries. “

“I showed Ukraine,” said Kelly. “He put the card away. He said, “People will hear about it,” then he turned around and said he had things to do, and I thanked him again for his time and left. “

Pompeo was right, people hear about it.