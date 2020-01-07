Loading...

Mike Pompeo is pissing off any credibility he has brought to the post of Secretary of State as he strives to justify President Trump’s claims that Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was murdered because he posed an “imminent threat” and sinister “for the Americans.

In his latest insult to US intelligence, Pompeo said at a press conference Tuesday that Soleimani’s past actions – things that had already happened – prove the imminent threat that justified Iran’s preemptive murder.

The Orwellian show took place in front of C-SPAN cameras at the Department of State headquarters in Foggy Bottom. When asked to substantiate the claim that Soleimani was killed to prevent an attack about to occur, Pompeo looked in the rearview mirror until the end of 2019. “We know what happened at the end of last year, in December, ultimately leading to the death of an American, “said Pompeo, referring to an entrepreneur who was killed by rocket fire in Iraq’s Kirkuk province shortly after Christmas . The administration blamed the attack on militias led by Iran. “So if you are looking for imminence,” added Pompeo, “you need look no further than the days that led to the strike that was taken against Soleimani.”

Watch the exchange below:

Pompeo cites past events to justify Trump’s claims of “imminent” threat pic.twitter.com/dZhpTEFXAX

– Tim Dickinson (@ 7im) January 7, 2020

As for a real future threat posed by the Iranian general, Pompeo was fierce. He could not indicate a time bomb scenario, as Trump had done on January 3, describing imminent “attacks on diplomats and the US military” and insisting that the United States “took it” in the act”. Instead, Pompeo described a widespread threat that could endanger American interests, which is not certain. “And then, on top of that, you can clearly see that this terrorist’s ongoing efforts to build a network of campaign activities that would – potentially – lead to the deaths of many more Americans,” said Pompeo.

Although he has undermined the administration’s justification for the assassination with his double talk, Pompeo concluded that the president had a “fully legal” and “appropriate” basis for ordering the drone strike on the second most common figure. powerful of the Iranian government, an act of war so that the Iranian government has sworn harsh punishment. “It was the right decision,” said Pompeo. “We got it right.”