Loading...

Mike Pompeo had a busy first day in 2020. Following Trump’s drone strike last week that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Secretary of State made the headlines, regurgitating points of discussion on the invasion of Iraq and making specious claims on the justification of the attack, because Soleimani posed an “imminent” threat to the national security of the United States. Friday, he repeated them while addressing journalists, refusing to provide details. “It was going to happen,” was the most he could handle.

Shortly before stepping onto the podium, however, Pompeo was able to take a break from his propaganda duties to reflect on the past year, which included a military strike that resulted in the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and two children who accompanied him; to bring the United States to the brink of war with Iran; and, apparently, a bunch of hell from Linda Ronstadt’s Greatest Hits.

Pompeo explained everything in a collage of images published on his Twitter account. We cannot dispute the presence of his dog, who appears to be a pretty good boy or girl.

A bit late … but here is a brief return to 2019 + a few days in the new year! pic.twitter.com/Kc8REY0hQZ

– Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 10, 2020

Although Ronstadt’s presence in the collage is bizarre, Pompeo came across the singer-songwriter during a dinner at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honorees in December. To conclude his speech introducing the evening, Pompeo nodded to Ronstadt, asking the participants: “As I travel the world, I wonder when will I be loved?”, A reference to the singer’s hit of 1975 “When will I be loved?”.

Ronstadt replied when she received her award: “I would like to say to Mr. Pompeo, who wonders when he will be loved is when he will stop allowing Donald Trump.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpOYCk1xFYg (/ embed)

Ronstadt then recounted the incident in an interview with Anderson Cooper of CNN. “I didn’t mean to say anything, they told me I didn’t have to speak,” she said. “But Mike Pompeo, in his speech, was talking about me, and at that time, I said,” Take my name out of your mouth. “I didn’t want to yell at him. It would have been rude.”

“If he wonders when he is loved, why leave him a rhetorical answer, why not just give him the answer,” she added. “Stop activating Donald Trump.”

What is troubling about Pompeo’s tweet on Friday morning is not his attempt to troll Ronstadt (or whatever he is trying to do); it was casually that he gathered photos of his dog and his family and his favorite singer-songwriter with a military strike that resulted in the death of two children and the assassination of a senior foreign official which would very easily – and still could – lead to war with a nation of 80 million. For the Trump administration, everything is a game, and every reckless geopolitical action they are able to win as a “victory” over Fox News is fodder for a collage of cork memory, no matter the human toll.