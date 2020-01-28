Mike Pence could be the first White House to visit the Wisconsin Statehouse

CLOSE Buy a photo

Vice President Mike Pence Welcomes Arrival at 128th Air Refueling Wing near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Air Force Two Before President Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee on January 14, 2019. The pence was expected to attend the rally with the president. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Vice President Mike Pence will speak to hundreds of students inside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday during what may be a vice-president’s first visit to a state palace president in office.

Pence will deliver a speech in the Capitol Rotunda to as many as 700 Wisconsin students who attend private and charter schools – a rally to promote alternatives to traditional public schools which Democratic Governor Tony Evers said on Monday he would not participate.

Pence’s potentially unprecedented visit highlights the role Wisconsin will play in the re-election of President Donald Trump and highlights an issue that has divided the Capitol for years.

Wisconsin is home to the country’s first private study voucher program – launched in Milwaukee 30 years ago – and one of the most aggressive extensions of private school grants in recent years.

Former Governor Scott Walker’s Republican lawmakers have created three new coupon programs in the past decade, offering tax-funded coupons to 43,450 low- and middle-income students who want to attend private schools, arguing that students who do not have the financial means to move to one of the best performing schools should anyway be able to enroll.

Over half of these students attend schools in Milwaukee.

Evers, as director of public schools, oversaw the 422 state school districts and its private schools for 10 years from 2009, just before GOP lawmakers expanded the good ones across the country. ‘State.

At that time, Evers argued that the state could not properly fund its public schools while expanding the options of private vouchers and taxpayer-funded charter schools without increasing funding for public schools.

RELATED: Evers says Vice President Mike Pence should be challenged on the dairy crisis during his visit to Wisconsin

The debate over vouchers has intensified after legislators Walker and GOP created a statewide program in 2013, and the vast majority of students who ended up receiving taxpayer funded grants for s enrolling in private schools already attended them.

In its first budget, Evers proposed to freeze or reduce enrollment in the four voucher programs until legislators find a new way to fund public schools and vouchers for private schools. GOP lawmakers ultimately withdrew the proposal from the spending plan.

Now Pence is visiting the Capitol to promote public school alternatives after expanding the good ones in Indiana when he was governor and in the Trump administration, which supports the extension of public school alternatives to all students.

It is probably the first time that a vice-president or a president-in-office has probably been inside the Capitol in more than a century of existence, according to the head of the Office of Legislative Reference, Rick Champagne.

Pence visits Madison’s Democratic stronghold, but addresses parents and supporters of school vouchers and charter schools – a public more friendly to the president.

Marquette University Law School survey director Charles Franklin said public opinion was generally divided, but in 2015 a majority opposed the removal of limits on voucher programs while in In 2013, half of the voters questioned were in favor of increasing the subsidies.

In 2019, polls showed that 46% of registered voters opposed Evers’ budget proposal to freeze voucher school registrations and suspend the creation of charter schools, while 41% supported the idea. Thirteen percent were unsure.

Contact Molly Beck at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/27/mike-pence-may-first-white-house-visit-wisconsin-statehouse/4588865002/