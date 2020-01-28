Mike Pence and Betsy DeVos visit Wisconsin to promote school choice

CLOSE

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, right. (Photo: son)

MADISON – Vice President Mike Pence and US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos arrive in Madison on Tuesday to promote alternatives to public schools – arguing in a city that has worked to block them.

Pence and DeVos travel to the State Capitol in the state’s liberal capital for a rally promoting what is known as school choice: private school vouchers, charter schools and others non-traditional school options for students.

State visit – a first for a serving vice president – comes as President Donald Trump seeks to keep the 10 Wisconsin electoral votes in his corner and has warned local education officials who see the Trump administration as a threat to funding for public schools, which they say has been decimated in the past 10 years by the programs Pence plans to promote.

Andy Waity, president of the Madison Teachers Inc. teachers’ union, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the district expects $ 2 million in public funds to be spent on private school vouchers and charter schools in geographic boundaries of the school district.

“Once this happens, these funds will no longer be available to support students in the (district),” said Waity. “It is a direct result of the policies that Vice President Pence comes to Madison to promote.”

The issue of coupons has divided Democrats and Republicans for decades, with conservatives generally supporting the idea and liberals opposing it.

In Madison, voters and school district officials were widely opposed to vouchers and independent charter schools. There are only two independent charter schools and one private voucher school in the second largest city in Wisconsin – the creation of both was made possible by laws passed and signed by GOP lawmakers following the objection. local education officials.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers, former educator and state superintendent who introduced himself as “governor of education” during his 2018 campaign against Republican Scott Walker, a defender of the good, will not meet Pence or DeVos , he said on Monday.

Evers, who has an office at the Capitol where the rally will be held, will not be in the building, his spokesperson told The Associated Press. She didn’t say where he would be.

The last time DeVos visited Wisconsin, Evers and Walker avoided meeting her when they clashed in the race for governors – the two staging a public education campaign.

Autoplay

Poster thumbnails

Show captions

Last slide Next slide

Walker attended the Association of Republican Governors while Evers chose not to attend the event “to distract politics from this visit and not distract the good work of the school,” said his door. Floor-.

Republican lawmakers in Walker have created three new coupon programs in the past decade, offering taxpayer-funded coupons to 43,450 low- and middle-income students who want to attend private schools, arguing that students who don’t not the financial means to move to a more efficient school should in any case be able to enroll.

Evers, as director of public schools, oversaw the 422 state school districts and its private schools for 10 years from 2009, just before GOP lawmakers expanded the good ones across the country. ‘State.

At that time, Evers argued that the state could not properly fund its public schools while expanding the options of private vouchers and taxpayer-funded charter schools without increasing funding for public schools.

The debate over vouchers has intensified after legislators Walker and GOP created a state-wide program in 2013 and the vast majority of students who ended up receiving taxpayer-funded grants for s enrolling in private schools already attended them.

In its first budget, Evers proposed to freeze or reduce enrollment in the four voucher programs until legislators find a new way to fund public schools and vouchers for private schools. GOP lawmakers ultimately withdrew the proposal from the spending plan.

Contact Molly Beck at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/28/mike-pence-betsy-devos-visit-wisconsin-promote-school-choice/4594116002/