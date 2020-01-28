Mike Pence and Betsy DeVos tout widening school choice at Capitol Rally

CLOSE

MADISON – Vice President Mike Pence gave an election year on Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump’s educational policies – assuring parents at a Capitol rally that under the Republican President, children will not be stuck in little schools performance.

Pence and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos turned a state rally promoting alternatives to public schools into a stubborn speech for Trump, who must keep Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes in his corner while he faces re-election and impeachment trial.

Vice President Mike Pence poses with students after a speech promoting vouchers for private schools and other alternatives to traditional public schools at the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase Tuesday at the Capitol in Madison. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

“I’m here in Wisconsin because that’s where it all started,” Pence told a crowd of hundreds in the Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda, referring to Milwaukee’s private school voucher program – the first from the country.

The visit to the Statehouse – a first for a serving vice president – warned local education officials and public school advocates who see the Trump administration as a threat to the funding of public schools, which , they say, has been wiped out in the past 10 years by promoting the Pence and DeVos programs.

Students at the Dance Academy of Mexico in Milwaukee await the appearance of Vice President Mike Pence at a school choice rally at the Capitol in Madison. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

DeVos and Pence each promoted a $ 5 billion tax credit program that the Trump administration and Texas GOP senator Ted Cruz are supporting, which would go toward private scholarship donations and tuition fees for any school or educational service that parents want for their children.

The pair also praised former Republican governments. Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker for the Milwaukee Coupon Program in 1990, when Thompson was Governor, and the statewide expansion under Walker.

Pence castigated a bill proposed by Democratic lawmakers that would phase out state voucher programs, banning new students and schools from participating in the 2020-21 school year.

“I know the governor couldn’t be with us today, so let’s make sure he hears this: we’re not going to let that happen,” said Pence, referring to the absence of Governor Tony Upside down during the gathering.

Evers, a former public school teacher and state superintendent, said Monday he would not be at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Evers in his first state budget proposed to freeze enrollment in state voucher programs and eliminate one for students with disabilities – a measure that GOP lawmakers removed from the final spending plan.

Senator Chris Larson of Milwaukee, who is co-author of the bill and a candidate for the Milwaukee County executive, said the proposal would improve the outcomes of students in low-income households by spending more money on schools. public.

“The inherent idea of ​​expanding vouchers is that we should drop public schools and drop the kids who are there and only give some kids a path to success,” said Larson in a statement. . “Even if the good ones were successful, which they are not, it would be downright unacceptable.”

A handful of protesters, some carrying placards with photos of Pence, which read “Support public schools, not church tools”, shouted “shame!” as DeVos tried to fully address the rotunda of Republican students, parents and lawmakers.

Andy Waity, president of the Madison Teachers Inc. teachers’ union, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the district expects $ 2 million in public funds to be spent on private school vouchers and charter schools in geographic boundaries of the school district.

“Once this happens, these funds will no longer be available to support students in the (district),” said Waity. “It is a direct result of the policies that Vice President Pence comes to Madison to promote.”

The issue of coupons has divided Democrats and Republicans for decades, with conservatives generally supporting the idea and liberals opposing it.

Pence made his speech in Madison, where voters and school district officials widely opposed vouchers and independent charter schools.

There are only two independent charter schools and one private voucher school in the second largest city in Wisconsin – the creation of both was made possible by laws passed and signed by GOP lawmakers following the objection. local education officials.

Students at the Milwaukee Dance Academy in Mexico await the appearance of Vice President Mike Pence to promote vouchers for private schools and other alternatives to traditional public schools at a rally at the Capitol in Madison. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The last time DeVos visited Wisconsin, Evers and Walker avoided meeting her when they clashed in the race for governors – the two staging a public education campaign.

Walker attended the Association of Republican Governors while Evers chose not to attend the event “to distract politics from this visit and not distract the good work of the school,” said his door. Floor-.

Republican lawmakers in Walker have created three new coupon programs in the past decade, offering taxpayer-funded coupons to 43,450 low- and middle-income students who want to attend private schools, arguing that students who don’t not the financial means to move to a more efficient school should in any case be able to enroll.

Evers, as director of public schools, oversaw the 422 state school districts and its private schools for 10 years from 2009, just before GOP lawmakers expanded the good ones across the country. ‘State.

At that time, Evers argued that the state could not properly fund its public schools while expanding the options of private vouchers and taxpayer-funded charter schools without increasing funding for public schools.

The debate over vouchers has intensified after legislators Walker and GOP created a state-wide program in 2013 and the vast majority of students who ended up receiving taxpayer-funded grants for s enrolling in private schools already attended them.

Contact Molly Beck at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

