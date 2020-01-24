Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ former linebacker, Derrick Moncrief, impressed Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

Moncrief worked for the Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers during his NFL team tour.

“After training, I spoke to the GM and he asked me questions about my family. He said he liked what I did in the film. I played linebacker, they play a lot of nickel in the NFL, it’s a temporary league and they like what I can put into their scheme, ”Moncrief told the Rod Pedersen Show about his discussion with Mayock.

The 26-year-old played three seasons for the riders. In 2019, Moncrief played 17 games with 69 tackles, four in special teams, four sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He was named CFL’s all-star for his outstanding game in the position of strong linebacker. This production caught the attention of Mayock, who flew Moncrief for a close discussion.

“It was pretty quick. We changed directions, overtook the drills, a few ball drills and that’s it. It only took 15 or 20 minutes, ”said Moncrief.

By playing the “SAM” spot in the Canadian game, Moncrief showed his dynamic defensive skills. He can be stubborn against the barrel, flashing from the edge, falling back into the zone compared to the pass, and even watching offensive players in man cover. In the new era of NFL football, where balls are thrown everywhere, Moncrief fits the style of a player who can focus on defense.

“From the player’s point of view, you want to go where you can play. But I also put on my business hat, me and my agent, discuss the numbers and who’s coming back, who’s under contract until, and who might move in, ”said Moncrief.

“You have to make a business decision, but also a football decision.”

Moncrief signed a contract with the Raiders on January 9th. Saskatchewan released Moncrief to take advantage of the NFL opportunity. He should be a CFL-free agent in February. After two seasons at Oklahoma State University, Moncrief was overlooked by the NFL in 2017, but he deserved the first chance to make an appearance south of the border.

“Moncrief is such an instinctive soccer player. He has to stay healthy and show that he can play special teams, ”former Riders head coach and GM Chris Jones told The Rod Pedersen Show.

“He’ll have to be a guy who can be a core teamer down there and prove he can play, and if he does, he has the instincts.”