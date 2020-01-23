Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee said few politicians have ever defended Christian heritage at a national level as “sharply” as President Donald Trump.

“His enactment to confirm religious freedom of public school students is only the most recent example,” Huckabee wrote in a column that Fox News published on Thursday.

“For the first time in nearly two decades, the decree updates the federal guidelines to better protect students’ rights to participate in prayer and other forms of religious expression.

“According to the new rules, schools have to certify every year that they have no guidelines that restrict constitutionally protected religious rights, such as the freedom to pray or read religious texts for school reasons. Schools that do not comply with guidelines would lose their federal funds. “

Huckabee called the order “a big win for advocates of religious freedom”. He noted that “they had seen their rights and beliefs under an increasingly waning attack by the left for decades.”

And Huckabee added, “But it’s also a great asset for anyone who appreciates the freedoms set out in the U.S. Constitution.”

He claimed that “militant atheists” had persuaded parents and educators for decades that “any form of religious expression in a public place violates the First Amendment guarantee of freedom of religion”.

“This country was founded by pilgrims who wanted to escape religious persecution, and this legacy is an essential aspect of our character as a nation,” he said. “Thanks to President Trump’s efforts, we can pass this legacy on to another generation.”

