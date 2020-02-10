Mike Hopkins, former Hulu CEO, runs Amazon – Adweek’s video studios

Mike Hopkins, who left Hulu in 2017 to head Sony Pictures Television, is returning to the streaming world – this time in one of the leading roles for Amazon.

He will oversee the Prime Video platform and Amazon Studios (including film and TV production) as SVP later this month, the company said on Monday.

Hopkins, reporting directly to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, will take on some of the tasks previously performed by Jeff Blackburn, Amazon’s one-year sabbatical manager for business development and digital entertainment.

Jennifer Salke, the director of Amazon Studios, who previously signed up for Blackburn, will now report to Hopkins, as will Greg Hart, director of Prime Video.

Hopkins has been Chairman of Sony Pictures Television since 2017. Previously, he was CEO of Hulu for four years. His Hulu successor, Randy Freer, is stepping down from this streaming service as Disney tries to further integrate Hulu into its direct-to-consumer and international segment.

In his new role, Hopkins will have the task of helping Amazon keep its 150 million Prime members happy worldwide and further expand its range of videos and content.

Last month, Amazon Studios managers said they were focusing on world domination, not their streaming rivals.

“We focus so much on our customers that all of these other players are in a different world. We are in a completely different business model,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “We don’t have to participate in the volume play. We don’t have to replace any other kind of service. “