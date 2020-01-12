Mike Drew: It was white before my eyes

The snow owl scared me.

I rode through the ice-cold fog on a ridge north of the Rosebud River valley toward Carbon when I saw a field of barley, still standing and intact, full of crystals of frost. Looking at the ditch for a safe place to stop for a photo, I saw an approach on the corner of the field and walked over to it.

There were already a few tire tracks, so while I went on them, I went slowly and focused on following the tracks so as not to accidentally drop a wheel over the edge of the approach into the ditch. The barley would make a nice photo, but not worth stuck in front of.

The light was flat, gray and shadowless, so that everything that was even close to white merged. So when the snowy owl took off and flew up from what seemed right under my front bumper, my heart did a double flip.

It might have been in the snow or, more likely, on a low board at the corner of the field, but the all-white plumage – males are usually more uniformly white and smaller than females – blended perfectly into the dull light. Why it made me come so close, I don’t know, but it was no more than a car’s length when it took off.

My peripheral vision caught the movement, shattered my concentration and pulled my head towards it while it took wing, heaped up and flew away. Despite the adrenaline peak, I threw the truck backwards, backwards, and I followed.

I didn’t really expect that I would see so much fog when I left the city, but I didn’t mind. The day before I was taking a walk in Big Hill Springs Park and had been lying on my stomach for a long time to take pictures of the ice crystals along the small creek. Now that I left the city, I had actually thought of going back to take some more pictures. But I would hardly hit the edge of the city when I found the fog.

Cold air, a lot of suspended moisture, the fog would turn into frost and provide much more crystals to find in the rolling landscape in the north and east. So I went there.

The fog was thicker east of Airdrie and it was hard to see the road when I made the turn on the gravel just south of Irricana. My plan was to follow the Rosebud River valley to the east, thinking that the mist would have formed low along the creek and then spread. With all the saskatoons, dogwoods, buffalo berry and wolf willow growing in the valley, there would be enough places for the crystals to hold.

And there were enough crystals.

Frost on a poplar leaf east of Irricana on Wednesday, January 8.

Mike Drew / Postmedia

Remaining autumn leaves, both on the poplars and the willows, added a bit of warm color to the otherwise gray atmosphere and it was not far up the road that I found a stand of trees that were almost completely covered with crystals. The rough bark on the branches held smaller crystals together, while those on the buds were better defined. The frost on the leaves resembled the crystals in Big Hill Springs, which became flat and spiky with space in between.

Fences were covered with icy little dots, as well as the windshields around old farms. I met a cattle rancher who pulled out a trailer full of hay to feed the cattle and tried to frame the scene through icy branches, but they moved a little too fast. I got a photo but not the one I wanted.

I cut a little to the south and rolled through the sand dune land on the east side of the large basin that stretches from Crossfield to Rockyford. The dunes here are mostly grassy, ​​but there are places where the fine sand is exposed.

Frosty windshield north of Strathmore,

Mike Drew / Postmedia

Although the area is now covered with snow, you can still choose the dunes and, more importantly for me, at least the places where water seeps in between. Cattails give away the stains, just like the willows and aspen. There is also water birch by a couple of them. They were all covered with frost.

Coyote and deer tracks stitched the snow and the persistent leaves collected frost crystals just like the leaves I had found earlier. I stopped to photograph some twisted branches, covered with frost and hanging in front of a soft brown background of cattails, and noticed that there were even crystals on the cattail seed heads that started to froze and blow away.

I know I shouldn’t have been surprised, but I associate those things with something warm. Frost just doesn’t belong. The next time you walk through a frozen swamp, choose one of the fluffy cat tails and hold them against your cheek. I guarantee that it feels warm. Even if it isn’t.

Cattails east of Irricana.

Mike Drew / Postmedia

To the east, now back to the Rosebud Valley. But not far on the road the wind started to blow.

It wasn’t a breeze either, it was a full-on Manyberries chinook, a nasty wind from the southeast that aroused the fog and caused cascades of frost to fly out of the branches and fencelines. Snow began to slide down the road.

But there was still frost on the barley on top of the ridge north of the Rosebud, so I stopped to take a picture. And met the owl.

Within a few seconds it was gone in the wind-swollen fog, but I knew, because it was snowing, that it would not fly far until it found a place to sit. If I would go more or less in the same direction, I would probably find it.

Probably an optimistic evaluation of my chances. I drove north to the next road and cut east again, but Mr. Snowy was nowhere to be seen. Although, given that I had only seen him until he moved for the first time, that would not have been a surprise.

But I had gone barely a kilometer further when I saw another owl, this one on the more common perch on top of a high voltage pylon. It was a woman this time, a pretty dark one. She was well freckled with brown feathers and a dark toupee above her white face. And even if I hadn’t noticed her dark body against the gray sky, I would probably have picked her bright yellow eyes.

A snowy owl stares down from a pylon to the north of Rockyford.

Mike Drew / Postmedia

I know that my snowy owl photos all look the same, but when I see one, I just have to take a photo. And that’s how I usually see them. To be shocked when they fly up in front of me like a pheasant, well, that is not very conducive to a good image.

The wind increased now as I drove south past Redland into the Chimney Hills. Almost all frost had now disappeared, upset by the wind. Snow was blowing over the roads, thin deviations were already starting to form. Cattle grazing on uncultivated grain kept their butts against the wind as they chewed as a group of horses jumped down the road from a high hill and carried around as if it were a spring day. One even recorded for roll.

Horses bounce around a pasture south of Rockyford.

Mike Drew / Postmedia

With the frost gone and the fog blown away, I began to go back to the city, but when I did, I surpassed the wind. It fell off west of Rockyford and at Nightingale the weather was almost calm.

However, the fog was replaced by snow.

It was more in the form of small crystals than flakes and it almost fell like a fog. Visibility dropped to a few hundred meters and even then rows of trees and fencelines disappeared into nothing. I passed a farm near Lyalta and saw the vague forms of cattle walk across a field. I stopped for a photo.

I could not get much until they approached the gate of the farmyard, but while I was waiting for them to pass by, I noticed another forest that had already entered. They were huddled along a row of caraganas, the snow piled on their backs when they stood there. And bouncing along those snowy ridges were magpies.

Magpies and Stoic cattle on a farm near Lyalta.

Mike Drew / Postmedia

They were difficult to photograph in the falling snow, but they seemed to be plucking at what had been caught in the hair of the cattle. The cattle couldn’t care less if they walked on.

Another owl while driving west, too far for a photo. A bald eagle, the same situation. A coyote who fled immediately.

And a line of Manitoba maples that throw their frost into the cloud while the wind finally struck me.

No, I have not received a photo. But at least the flying frost didn’t scare me.

Calm and collected I went back to the city.

Livestock in a snowstorm near Lyalta.

Mike Drew / Postmedia