Mike Drew: I’m just waiting for the smorg to open

There were eagles in the Cottonwood tree.

Three of them, one an adult adult with the white head and tail and two darker feathered younger. They sat in a triangle with the adult on top and the two others lower on either side of the tree. I saw them as I approached from the west, but I drove by before I turned around not to scare them.

Yes, that didn’t work. The two adolescents flew away as soon as I slowed down and the adult hardly stayed there long enough for me to get a photo. But one photo is better than none, so I had to be satisfied with that.

A bald eagle perches on a cottonwood west of Granum, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

I had seen a few eagles that morning as I sailed south past the Porcupine Hills. They were all far away, hovering silhouetted against the blue sky, or perched on fences a kilometer away across a field, until I found it in the cottonwood tree. When I left the house, I wasn’t really sure if I would see anything. But they were one of the main reasons why I had decided to go this way in the first place.

I know it is pretty early to look for signs of spring, but the warm weather and the increasing hours of daylight put me in a rather optimistic mood. Of course we can still spend three months of winter, but for the time being it certainly feels like spring is in the air.

And the eastern slopes of the Porcupine Hills are one of the first places where those signs of spring begin to appear.

However, the temperature was hardly spring-like. It was a chilly -16 C when I hit the outskirts of the city and even with the bright morning sun it stayed pretty close when I rolled south.

And the landscape didn’t look so jumpy either.

Overnight stay on the willows west of Claresholm, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

Snow from the recent storm covered most of the country and was particularly heavy on the tops of the hills. But the farther south I went, the thinner the snow cover became, until finally there was only a layer of dust to the west of Stavely. Beyond the thin blanket and what was in the ditches and piled up behind snow fences, snow was closest to all the delicious, sparkling ice that covered the willows and fence lines and tall grass.

Overnight stay on the sunflowers west of Granum, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

However, I did not see any preliminary signs of spring until I was west of Claresholm. I saw the first eagle there, high in the sky above Willow Creek, and then two more on fencing far away across a field. Admittedly, they could be resident birds, eagles who spend the winter there.

But they could also have been migrants on their way back north. Because eagles are opportunistic. They hunt when they have to, but they will also clean up everything they can find. And from now on the eagles have prepared a buffet for them.

It’s time to calve down the eastern slopes of the Porcupine Hills. Mamma cows start giving birth to calves on the ranches along this part of the hills this year and every year, here and now, eagles – and other birds – appear here to profit.

No, they are not here to fly away with newborn calves. They are here to clean up after the calves are born, to feed on the by-products of the birth process. And with the number of born calves a lot has to be cleared away.

A cow looks up from the morning feed west of Granum, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

That’s why the eagles were in the Cottonwood tree. It happened right next to a calf meadow and it is a perfect place for the eagles to sit and wait for the buffet to open. And based on the calves that are already bouncing across the road and the curve of the cows in the next pasture, the wait is worth it.

However, the truth is that I may have been influenced by the recent weather a little too much. Although the calf season has started, it has hardly begun. These cattle farmers west of Granum always calve a little earlier than most, so this is where the eagles first appear.

New calves and their mommas west of Granum, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

But neither the migration of eagles nor the majority of calving has really begun. Two or three more weeks and things will hop, but for now I might just be a little over-enthusiastic.

Yet it was a wonderful morning in a beautiful part of the world, so I continued to roll through the frost and the bright sun as the day warmed up.

Old home and cattle in the wind west of Head-Smashed-In, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

And the wind started to blow.

I could tell from the clouds that a stream of chinook was coming in, but I was still surprised by the cruelty with which it struck. On my way to the southwest of the crumbling meadow, I saw strands of snow begin to blow, but when I walked around the hill just past Head-Smashed-In, the wind absolutely hit the truck.

It was stable at maybe 60 km / h, but gusts of wind pushed 80 or 90. Although there wasn’t much snow here on the south side of the Porcupine Hills, the bit that was there was pushed east by the wind. Further west, white flags hung from the mountain tops, while the cattle bundled together in the valleys along rows of feed laid down by the farmers.

Snow blows from the mountain tops and south side of the Porcupine Hills at Pincher Creek, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

The wind was tearing over the hills from the west and swirling on the east side. The gusts of wind here and on the highest parts of the hills were the strongest and most violent and twice I had to slow down to a creep because the blowing snow formed a solid curtain over the road. Foolishly I got out of the truck to try and photograph it from the ground, but both me and the camera were blinded almost immediately.

Horses stood with their tails against the wind while the cattle nestled in bunches. If calves had been among them, they would have been tucked away from their mothers and out of sight. Eagles? No.

Horses hold their tails in the wind in the Porcupine Hills at Pincher Creek, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

But while I was photographing the herd of buffalo that live on a ranch near the Oldman reservoir – I swear, buffalo pay absolutely no attention to the weather – a noisy flock of large birds flew over your head.

Buffalo, geese and the south side of the Porcupine Hills at Pincher Creek, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

They were Canadian geese flying from their sleeping quarters along the open water of the nearby Oldman River, and it was all their wings could do to make their way to the wind. They flung the flurries like tailless kites, but they were determined to go to the food in the field next to the buffalo.

Geese take off from the Oldman River near Pincher Creek, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

Me, I was cooled by the combination of the cold wind that blew in through the open truck window and the humidity that remained from my idiotic attempt to shoot the blowing snow, so I shot a few more photos and headed for the Oldman Valley if I could get out of the wind.

No, it was just as windy along the river. Many geese there, hundreds, and another eagle that is almost hidden among the branches of a Cottonwood riverbank. I had hoped that I might see a couple of gopher or two running around – I found them up and down here so early – but the cold wind made it unlikely.

Geese on the Oldman River near Pincher Creek, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

Pincher Creek was close by and I needed gas anyway, so I took the scenic route from Oldman Dam to the city, stopping on the hills just north of Pincher Station to enjoy the windy view of the city and further to the mountains in Waterton Park and on to Montana.

No, it didn’t look particularly springy.

Looking to the southeast Pincher Station to Chief Mountain past Pincher Creek, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

Poured up and topped up with Double Gulp, I let the wind blow me back into the Porcupine Hills, repeating part of my route past Spring Point Hutterite Colony – I swear, friends, I’ll stop hello next time! – and Head-Smashed-In. From there it was over to Granum and then back north to the house.

The wind was also blowing strong here, although not as strong as in the hills. Herds of mule deer came from their sheltered coulees to feed on the fields while ravens flew past and magpies stuck their beaks into the plunger along the leeward side of Caragana windshields.

Mule Deer East of Stavely, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

On the way west, the dark chinook arch sandwiched a yellowing tumble of wind-stirred clouds between his inverted smile and the rise of the Porcupine Hills and the mountains beyond. Through them I could see the snow blow from the tops, while a single white-tailed deer stuck through snow-covered stubble in a field below.

No, it didn’t look very springy at all.

Whitetail deer and chinook clouds east of Cayley, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

But the calves start bouncing around the meadows and the first wave of eagles has begun to come through. It won’t be long before the gophers join them – and add to the eagle buffet – and the rest of the migratory birds begin their journey back north.

But today I have to admit that I jumped a bit on the gun. Spring is nowhere to be seen.

But the first, preliminary, signs are here.

You just have to know where to look.

The sun sets in the chinook clouds east of Cayley, Ab., On Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia