Mike Drew: Chasing color and light

My hope for a great day rose with the sunrise.

I rolled east from Airdrie, descended down the slope into the drainage of the Rosebud River and saw the sky light up east as I rolled on. A bit of color tickled the bottom of the clouds, a soft pink blush that stretched to the west almost as fast as I rolled to the east.

Ten minutes later, just shy of Irricana, I left on a side road near a gravel quarry. The sky was on fire now and I needed a foreground to frame a photo. A stand of aspens stood on an island of gravel and a few poplars brought their bare branches closer to the sky. Not the best, but they should do it. I stopped, rolled down the windows to let the babbling warm air out and clamped my camera against the driver’s door. The sky in the east turned orange and crimson and faded into shades of crocus and delphinium overhead. The sound of traffic on Hwy. 9 only to the east, cattle to the west and ravens croaking somewhere on the road carried in the quiet air.

Fifteen minutes later it was ready. And as the color faded from the sky, my hope faded with it.

Sunrise near Irricana, Ab., On Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

I headed to Three Hills, to that wonderful rolling landscape between Kneehill Creek and the Red Deer River, and as I rolled north from Beaneker and Acme from Irricana, the day held a little promise. Admittedly, the sunrise had faded and the light had gone out, but there was still enough brightness to add a bit of contrast to the snow cover and to help separate it from the thin, gray sky above.

But after meeting in Linden with my friend Todd for a coffee and pecan Danish – they make them so delicious there – and on to Three Hills, that little light began to die.

Do not get me wrong. Soft, shadowless light can be absolutely beautiful. Colors switch to their pastel shades in soft light, subtle details that are lost in the harshness of bright sun and deep shadow appear and show their structure. And on another day I would have welcomed it.

But I had checked the weather forecast and it required a combination of sun and cloud, a perfect combination for photographing the snowy hills and valleys here. I hoped for soft blue shadows and spotted skies. Now that clearly wasn’t going to happen.

A little bit of mirage of morgana mirage occurred while I carved the hillside at Swalwell, the horizon to the east in square shapes in the different airtight densities, but they calmed down as I moved east. There had been fog here at night, and in places, everything above the ground was covered with frost crystals.

Of course I had to stop. Just like mossy creeks and the end of the daytime sky, I see ice crystals and just have to take a picture. So I stopped by an icy bunch of sunflowers and pointed the camera. The sun chose exactly that moment to – weakly – peep through an opening in the clouds and a little sparkle lit up the crystals.

Frosty sunflowers near Three Hills, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

But it had disappeared behind the curtain when I stopped to photograph a cornfield with cattle and barely announced its presence while photographing photographs of the old Greenleaf School across the road. The soft yellow of the corn added a bit of color to go with the cyan of the sky, but the red of the school was really nice.

Corn and cattle near Three Hills, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

Greenleaf School near Three Hills, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

It actually benefited from the soft light, just like the red buildings on a farm just over the hill. Their contrasting hues contrasted with the overall blueness of the countryside. Thank you people for maintaining these buildings so well.

Looking back at the three hills of Three Hills, Ab., And the Chinook Arch beyond on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

The buffalo on a farm closer to Trochu were almost silhouette against the soft sky, but at least they stood on a hillside so I could see them. A little pastel blue sky behind them also made a difference. A couple of the younger ones got into a fight, adolescents were just adolescents, while a trio of ravens flew through overhead.

Buffalo on the plains west of Huxley, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

I now walked to Dry Island Buffalo Jump, but the valley of the Red Deer River there was full of blue haze. I saw a lot of frost on the trees and shrubs under the view, but the road was closed. Steep and icy, I don’t know I would have tried it, even if it had been open.

Now further into the hills to the east of Elnora.

The blue mist from the valley extended here to the bank, but so did the frost. I stopped at a meadow with grazing horses and used it as foreground while I was recording a little video. The air was dead still and I heard the hooves of the horses squeaking as they walked and a raven, unseen in the hazy distance, added a rhythmic wok to the sound. And there was music too. It came from a radio on a farm along the road that workers on a building listened to.

Horses and frost east of Elnora, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

It was a much more pleasant sound than what I heard on the other side of the river. There was some sort of construction project going on south of Big Valley, and the same silent air that carried the subtle sounds back into the road now carried the tinkling and banging of heavy equipment with equal clarity. Fortunately it had no influence on the beauty of the icy trees and cattle. A lot of.

The town of Big Valley looked like an open space in a forest of frost. The fog must have been heavier here – or perhaps just lingered longer – because everything was covered with crystals. The old grain elevator was high and proud, while the blue paint and what looked like new shingles on St. Edmund’s Church contrasted with the trees behind it.

An old grain elevator rises on icy aspens in Big Valley, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

Big Valley, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

The day I went on, I now headed south toward Rumsey. The frost here was changeable, some trees and fencelines completely covered, some only covered on one side, most no frost at all. I found a mule deer in a Where’s Waldo maze of lean, frost-free poplars, while a short distance away I framed cattle by a crystalline group of aspens.

A mule deer almost hidden among aspens and poplars south of Big Valley, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

But when I came to the Tolman Bridge from the valley of the Red Deer River, I saw the blue sky in the west, and by the time I passed Three Hills, the sun was shining. The valleys were still full of blue fog, but the hills were clear and I saw a snow owl fly out and land in a field, its spotted feathers bright against the dark skyline behind it.

A snowy owl in the afternoon sun east of Acme, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

I now hurried west, across Kneehill Creek south of Linden and past Acme to Crossfield. The sun went down towards the horizon and beautiful golden light shone over the land. I found another snow owl, it was on a high-voltage pylon and ignored me when I took the photo. It seemed that it was trying not to fall asleep.

A snow owl relaxes in the afternoon sun east of Acme, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

The sun went down behind the clouds of the chinook and the sky turned yellow when I stopped to photograph cattle in a meadow, but by the time I came another ten kilometers, it had cleared the clouds and appeared, if not clear, at least with sufficient intensity to color the clouds back east. I stopped at a frozen swamp to shoot over the brown cattail and then grabbed a photo that looked back at the road toward the clouds that were still hanging to the east.

Cattle at sunset south of Acme, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

Last daylight west of Acme, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia

And then, with the clouds gone, the sun set and the sky clear, I stopped at a row of poplars at Airdrie. The moon was a bright half moon against the cobalt blue and Venus shone like a silver dot in the sky next to it. And while I was taking my photos, the hum of highway traffic faded not far away and I heard music about that.

Coyote music. Somewhere in the silky blue twilight, coyotes sang their yips and barked in the still air.

My hope for the day was blown with the sunrise and then disappeared due to the dull – but icy – day. But now, with the sky above and the coyotes in the darkness below, my expectations had met in the middle. And that was fine for me.

I went home smiling.

The Moon and Venus at Airdrie, Ab., On Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mike Drew / Postmedia