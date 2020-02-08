“Mike can get it done:” Michael Douglas spoke about deceased father during the stump for Michael Bloomberg

OCONOMOWOC – Actor Michael Douglas was in Wisconsin on Saturday, February 8, to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, three days after the death of Douglas’ father, Kirk. The actor spoke about his deceased father, his friendship with Bloomberg and how his old friend would fare at the White House.

“What a treat to be here in Oconomowoc,” Douglas said. “I practiced that all morning.”

Douglas said he couldn’t think of a better person to serve as president than Bloomberg – frank about his old friend to the Wisconsin voters, including an approval from his deceased father.

“I leaned over and he looked at me and said,” Mike can get it done, “Douglas said.

The stump speech at Oconomowoc was part of the opening of a second Bloomberg office in Madison – with the Wisconsin campaign.

“We’ve lost Wisconsin with 22,000 votes in 2016, and we’re not going to take it for granted this year,” said Brad Wojciechowski, Mike Bloomberg 2020.

That is why Douglas urged the assembled parties to vote for Bloomberg because he believed in a certain level of arms control and a proven leader.

“I was there on 9/11, saw him take control of the city shortly after 9/11 for 12 years, and he’s just a really, really impressive man,” Douglas said.

The message was well received by those present both before and after a short meet-and-greet.

“He spoke from the heart,” said Brad Ducklow of Oconomowoc. “He knows him personally. You know, the fact that he just told real stories is something we needed. It seemed really authentic as his father had just died and he was still coming to Wisconsin to campaign. That seems like a great deal. ”

FOX6 News reached to the Republican Party of Wisconsin for comment on this event, but did not hear it immediately.

The Marquette University Law School opinion poll published on January 15 showed that the four most important Democratic primary candidates in Wisconsin remained former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren. Among those who said they would vote for the Democratic presidential primary in April, Biden was the first choice of 23%, followed by Sanders at 19%, Buttigieg at 15% and Warren at 14%. Michael Bloomberg and Andrew Yang were the first choice of 6% each.

