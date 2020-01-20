The massive TV advertising campaign by former Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, which focused on countries with primaries on Super Tuesday, caused the price of his competitors’ advertising time to rise dramatically, Politico reports.

Bloomberg, who is running for the Democratic President’s nomination, has spent $ 248 million on advertising. Politico notes that it would take most of the candidates years to spend so much, and the former mayor’s willingness to spend has prompted broadcasters to raise prices.

“I think we were one of the first campaigns to experience the ‘Bloomberg effect’ on prices, but we certainly won’t be the last,” said Eric Jaye, a California-based media buyer who advertised for the Mayor of Houston , Sylvester Turner, bought a Democrat.

Bloomberg’s ad purchases in Houston pushed prices up 45% shortly before the mayoral election.

“You know prices go up when the demand for this inventory increases,” added Jaye. “Mike Bloomberg could come along and issue a big check and take inventory that is beneficial for campaigns.”

An unnamed media buyer told Politico that Bloomberg was not the only candidate responsible for the price jump, and pointed out that presidential, presidential, senate, and local election candidates are looking for advertising times in early primary states.

“It will never be just a candidate,” said the media buyer. “Multiple candidates and multiple problem groups compete for the same eyeballs.”

“There is no doubt that prices are going up and it will be much more expensive for congressional and other downballot races to communicate in their own area codes,” said an undisclosed Democrat who works in several Super Tuesday countries. “In some ways, it’s difficult for candidates and campaigns that were disciplined to raise money and now face the fact that their money won’t go anywhere near as far.”

