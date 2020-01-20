Mike Bloomberg would vote to convict Trump in impeachment

Impeachment is “not a good thing” because it is a “political process,” said Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg in an interview aired on Monday. However, he was convinced that President Donald Trump should be charged if more information about his actions comes to light.

Former New York City Mayor Craig Melvin said that if he were in the Senate, he would vote for the President’s conviction.

“We would be much better off letting voters choose who is president in this country,” Bloomberg told Melvin. “We would be much better off letting voters choose who the president is in this country.”

However, Bloomberg added that Trump’s actions “eventually came out as information, they convinced me that he should be charged and that there should be a fair trial.”

“I would have to swallow two or three times, but I would say I would vote for a conviction because there is so much evidence that he has acted inappropriately,” he said.

The Bloomberg interview aired after Trump beat him on Twitter last Sunday for criticizing Jack Wilson, the armed volunteer security guard who stopped the December 29 gunfire on a church in Tarrant County, Texas.

“Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who may have saved hundreds of people in a church because he carried a gun and knew how to use it,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “Jack quickly killed the shooter who just started a killing spree. Mini is against the 2nd A. His ads are fake, just like him!”

Earlier this month, Bloomberg told an audience in Montgomery, Alabama that “it may be true that someone in the community had their own gun and killed the person who killed two other people, but it’s law enforcement’s job, guns.” and have weapons decide when to shoot, “the former mayor said earlier this month, The Hill reports. “They just don’t want the average person to carry a gun in a crowded place.”

During the Monday interview, Bloomberg said he decided to run after a look at the other local Democrats and think that none of them could beat Trump and that some “would also guarantee his reelection”.

Bloomberg defended himself against criticism from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, both competitors for the Democratic Party’s presidential candidacy, for using his billions of dollars to buy his nomination.

“They don’t say they won’t spend money. They spend every penny they can get,” said Bloomberg. “The difference is I spend the money I made,” he said.

“JFK was a millionaire, George Washington was a millionaire, Roosevelt was a millionaire. We have a story of rich people – and I think these three are pretty good presidents, so you can’t say that at least they don’t give you bad presidents in these cases. “

The interview was conducted during an election freeze in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There he outlined a plan to increase the number of houses and businesses owned by the black.

