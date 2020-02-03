Mike Bloomberg video goes viral after shaking the nose of a dog

Former mayor of New York City and current Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg campaigned in Vermont last week when he met a dog. A viral video shows that this was the first time that he was campaigning at man’s best friend.

In the January 28 video, captured by CBS campaign reporter Nicole Sganga, Bloomberg shakes hands with a voter and then carefully grabs the snout of a dog in the room and shakes it up and down as if he were performing a handshake.

The video received many strange reactions, with Time opinion reporter Christopher J. Hale who later tweeted: “I am sorry to have to inform you that Mike Bloomberg was trying to shake the mouth of a dog.”

Two days later, Hale shared a video of the democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden who had a “normal human interaction” with a dog.

Apparently in response to the backlash, the Bloomberg campaign published a video the day after the internet went over the snout shake. In the video, the # DogsFurMike group in New York, including Bloomberg’s own dogs, Cody and Libby, all approve of him as the next president.

But according to Fox News, this is not the first time Bloomberg has shaken a dog through the muzzle. After the snout scandal, a 2013 image of him shaking a dog – this time a yellow lab – appeared through the snout.

CNN reporter Jeanne Moos insinuated that Bloomberg’s strange dog interactions can be a sign that he doesn’t like them. Stu Loeser, a spokesperson for the Bloomberg campaign, assured Fox News that this is not the case.

“Mike plays with his dogs, he plays with his children’s dogs, and this video shows him playing with a voter’s dog,” Loeser said. “This is how the experts suggest that you play with your dogs to train them.”

According to Loeser, Bloomberg never met a dog he didn’t like.