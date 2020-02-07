Mike Bloomberg pays “influencers” to make him look cool

One day after Iowa caucuses were effectively ruined by the disastrous roll-out of a new app for counting, billionaire Mike Bloomberg announced that he was planning to take advantage of the chaos from the state of Hawkeye through his presidential advertising budget campaign to double.

But in addition to a stream of traditional television, radio and online point of sale ads targeted at Super Tuesday voters, the campaign’s advertising budget includes a strategy that every other start-up knows with a lot of money and a questionable business model: influencers pay to pay for it making seems cool.

The Bloomberg campaign has quietly begun a campaign on Tribe, a “brand content marketplace” that connects social media influencers with the brands that want to advertise for their followers, to pitch influencers about creating content that emphasizes why they belong to the former mayor love New York — for a price.

For a fixed amount of $ 150, the Bloomberg campaign throws micro-influencers – someone with 1,000 to 100,000 followers in the industry – to create original content “that tells us why Mike Bloomberg is the eligible candidate who can rise above the fight, work down the aisle so that ALL Americans feel heard and respected. “

“Are you sick of the chaos and fights that overshadow the issues that are most important to us? Please give your opinion or for photos with still images, add text about why you support Mike ‘, says the Bloomberg campaign copy under the heading’ Content We’d Love From You ‘, where influencers are asked for’ Show + Tell why “Mike is the candidate who can change our country for the better. State why YOU think he is a great candidate. “

Working with nearly 70,000 aspiring influencers, Tribe offers brands – and in this case presidential campaigns – the ability to request customized content from aspiring influencers, who create custom social media within the parameters of the brand for submission. If the brand accepts the content, the influencer is paid in exchange for the brand’s ability to license the content and post it on their own social channels – or, if the campaign chooses, the influencers post the #sponcon their own feeds, aimed at followers that the brand might otherwise not reach.

The campaign post, reviewed by The Daily Beast, encourages submissions to be well-lit, explaining why the influencer thinks “we need a change in government” and that the creator must be “honest, passionate and yourself!”

Influencers are asked not to use blasphemy, nudity or “overly negative content” and not to allow US residents to participate.

“Mike Bloomberg is a medium-sized child who has worked his way through the university,” said the posting in an “About Us” section, which describes Bloomberg as “a self-made businessman, a proven proponent of progressive values ​​and can get things done ” post also highlights his work on gun violence, creating a clean energy economy, and “flipping 21 of 24 down-ballot House races that he supported in 2018”.

The Bloomberg campaign refused to comment on the Tribe post and an email to Tribe about whether it had worked with other political campaigns was not immediately returned.

The Bloomberg content campaign seems to be focused on collecting content that can later be shared by the campaign, essentially creating a library of stock images of well-made, “organic” photos and videos tailored to the campaign. The relatively low cost of $ 150 per post also makes the investment relatively cheap – some influencers can pay commissions in the five or even six digits for a brand campaign, and that doesn’t even include celebrity accounts, which can earn enough money by mail to even become a billionaire to make Bloomberg blush.

The approach is new. No other high-polling candidates reached by The Daily Beast said their campaigns have ever paid influencers to create content for the campaign, or for influencers to place such content on their own channels in exchange for money.

But the idea that one of the richest people in the world is paying micro-influencers in exchange for authentic-looking notes from Instagrammers risks giving up what could be described as a Monty Burns-enter-a-film-festival-atmosphere.

Bloomberg’s placement also bypasses some of the more non-millennial aspects of his citizenship in three installments, from his years of approval of the “stop-and-fouk” policy of the New York Police Police that black and Latino men are disproportionate. failed war aimed at large soft drinks.

.