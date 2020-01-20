Migrants stranded in Guatemala are planning an increase to Mexico

TECUN UMAN – Denis Contreras, a Honduran man who made a second attempt to reach the United States, explained to his migrant colleagues stuck in this Guatemalan border town the plan on Sunday evening: first the men leave, then the families and women who travel alone with children.

More than a thousand Central American migrants were preparing to run massively across a bridge to Mexico in early Monday to convince the local authorities that they could safely cross the country.

It’s a big question. Mexican troops slammed the Rodolfo Robles Bridge front gate at the weekend as hundreds of migrants advanced to find their way. Mexican soldiers in battle suit pressed against the green metal bars of the fence. Nobody was injured.

Contreras, the pint-sized Honduran who filed the charges on Monday, said he would not give up. He has already been denied political asylum and has been deported from San Diego, California. But if he returns to Honduras, criminal gangs would kill him or his family.

Hundreds of migrants sang around him: “Here we are and we are not going anywhere, and if you kick us out, we will return!”

Mexico has made increasing efforts in recent months to prevent migrants from reaching their desired destination, the United States, under the threat of President Donald Trump’s trade and other sanctions.

As these last caravans approached, Mexico sent soldiers to patrol the southern border and monitored the area with drones. Migrants sometimes travel in the caravan to increase security and hope that they will be able to reach the United States.

Earlier caravans persuaded the Mexican authorities to cross the southern border for humanitarian or brute force.

The Mexican government declared its efforts successful over the weekend and said late Sunday that migrants’ attempts to “disorderly” enter the country were “unsuccessful.”

Maureen Meyer, director of Mexico and migrants’ rights in the Latin American office in Washington, described the Mexican weekend’s response as a departure from the way the country dealt with previous caravans arriving on its doorstep.

“The Mexican government has clarified that they do not offer a visa that could be used to travel north and that anyone who travels without proper documentation is arrested, giving the Trump administration a strong signal that the Mexican government does its part to prevent the caravan members from reaching the US border, ”said Meyer.

Mexican officials extended another type of greeting mat over the weekend to promise migrants the job and the chance to stay in the country – although the details were poor and many migrants feared to be deported instead.

The offer of jobs and not just legal status or asylum represented a new turn in Mexico’s efforts to find humane solutions for the mostly Central American migrants who are fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.

More than 1,000 migrants opted for a trial in Mexico and were taken to immigration centers for processing in a van.

Claudia León, coordinator of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Tapachula, described the summaries, backed up with vague promises of employment, as “de facto detention”, which could trample on the rights of refugees.

It was unclear what kind of work Mexico was going to do for migrants, given that half of the Mexican population is poor and millions are unemployed.

The Mexican government issued a statement late Sunday that “in most cases” the hundreds of migrants they had received in the past few days would be returned to their countries of origin “if the situation justifies it”.

Associated press writer Sonia Perez D. reported on this story in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and AP writer Maria Verza from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. AP writer Amy Guthrie from Mexico City contributed to this report.

