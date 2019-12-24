Migos & # 39; Quavo has now partnered with Meek Mill And Lids

Loading...

When Meek Mill announced DreamChasers-Lids collaboration in favor of its reform alliance last month, probably nobody predicted that Migos & # 39; Quavo would join – but we're here a month later. On Friday, Lids officially announced that Quavo was a brand ambassador for the company, just six months after Mill announced that it was now a co-owner of the hat line.

In a statement, Lids announced that "Quavo will launch a limited, exclusive hat line in 2020 and will be the first of many exclusive products." Quavo also said that the partnership is part of his desire to "expand his entrepreneurial endeavors" in an interview. The new partners are already creating content, and Lids will release a video of Quavo in one of its stores on Friday.

Before working with Meek Mill and Lids, Quavo – an NFL fan in his spare time – urged the Atlanta Falcons to sign Colin Kapernick when the team was 3-7 earlier this season. In addition to Travis Scott, Quavo made his debut with his Migos brothers at the Scott & # 39; s Astroworld Fest. Speaking of Migos, their next album – scheduled for release date 2020 – will include a collaboration with Juice Wrld.

Read Quavo's interview about the partnership here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of the Warner Music Group.

,