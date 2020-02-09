Midshipman dies during the physical readiness test of Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A naval midshipman died Saturday while taking a physical readiness test at the US Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, from Flower Mound, Texas. Officials said in a press release that Carrillo collapsed during the 1.5-mile portion of the navy’s six-month physical readiness test.

Officials said the first respondents made extensive resuscitation efforts, after which Carrillo was rushed to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was declared dead at 12:23 pm. Saturday.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are being reviewed.

Vice adm Sean Buck, 63rd Naval Academy Chief Inspector, called Carrillo’s death a “sudden and tragic loss.”

“Our most sincere sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family and our extended Naval Academy family during this extremely difficult time,” Buck said.

Officials said Carrillo and his twin brother, Dylan, reported to Annapolis in June 2018 after completing a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island.

Duke Carrillo was a major in quantitative economics and earned a 4.0 last semester. He was a member of the 24th Company, an intramural athlete and a member of the Flight Training Squadron of the Naval Academy. Navy Academy officials said he had ambitions to become a naval pilot.

His brothers, Dylan and Jake, are both Marines of the Naval Academy.

