Midshipman at the Naval Academy dies during the physical readiness test

A student at the Naval Academy died on Saturday morning during the school’s biannual readiness test, the Public Affairs Officer Cmdr. Alana Garas said in a statement.

“Grief counseling services and support are available to students, teachers and staff through chains of command, our chaplains and the Midshipmen Development Center,” she said in the statement released on Saturday afternoon.

The midshipman’s identity is held for 24 hours after notifying the closest relatives, Garas said in the statement. No further information was available.

The physical readiness test and the assessment of the body composition are part of a bi-annual physical fitness test that must be carried out at the academy. The main task is to “develop the midshipmen morally, mentally and physically” to be deployed as officers in the Navy and Military Marine Corps.

On its website, the school announced that the readiness test on February 8 would include planks instead of curl-ups for the first time, and that push-ups would be done in time for a cadence of two seconds.

