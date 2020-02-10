Middleton, Bledsoe help Bucks beat Kings minus Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE – Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points each to lead the Milwaukee Bucks along the Sacramento Kings 123-111 on Monday evening 10 February while the Bucks won without new sire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, the ruling MVP, missed the competition after he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a son whose birth he announced earlier on his Twitter account on Monday.

Milwaukee trailed 90-88 after three quarters, but opened the final period with 13 consecutive runs because Sacramento missed the first five shots. Bledsoe closed the run with 3 rows to raise the Bucks 101-90.

Bogdan Bogdanovic skipped two free throws to pull the kings within 103-97 with 5:58, but the Bucks pushed the lead back to 111-100 on a 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo.

Harrison Barnes had 23 points and De’Aaron Fox added 17 for the kings, who had won four of their previous five.

Brook Lopez added 20 points for the Bucks, who improved their NBA best record to 46-7. Milwaukee is 4-6 when he is behind after three quarters.

Sacramento, who stayed behind after a quarter with 38-24, took his first lead on 57-56 on the layout of Nemanja Bjelica with 37 seconds in half. After taking 16 of 31 shots in the first quarter, including 5 of 12 from outside the arc, the Bucks were only 6 of 21 in their 19-point second quarter.

Kings: Forward Jabari Parker, acquired at the Atlanta trading deadline – where he missed 20 of his last 21 games with a collision with the right shoulder – was inactive for the third consecutive game with Sacramento on Monday. Coach Luke Walton said that Parker could play in Dallas on Wednesday.

Bucks: Milwaukee signed the attacker Marvin Williams on Monday and decided against Dragan Bender. Williams, in his 15th season, averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 41 games with Charlotte this season. The 6-foot-8 Williams, the second overall choice in the 2005 design by the Atlanta Hawks, has an average of 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over his career. Bender averaged 3.7 points in seven games with the Bucks and also played in 13 games for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Kings are in Dallas on Wednesday.

Bucks are in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

